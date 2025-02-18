Big Ten Spotlight: Quarterback storylines to follow this spring

Jonas Williams (Photo by Rivals.com)

There are more commitments each and every week as we move further into the recruiting cycle and quarterbacks are at the center of it all. Big decisions are coming with plenty of critical storylines to track when it comes to the quarterback position. Here are the biggest quarterback storylines in the Big Ten.

WHAT HAPPENS IF USC FLIPS JONAS WILLIAMS?

The Illinois quarterback is one of the top signal-callers in the country for the 2026 cycle. So his ultimate college decision is going to cause massive ripple effects across college football. Williams is committed to Oregon but it hasn’t stopped other programs from pushing for him. The main team that the Ducks have to look out for now is USC. The Trojans have QB whisperer Lincoln Riley as their coach which goes a long way, and sources say Williams’ relationship with the USC staff continues to grow daily. Oregon has also quietly been linked with other quarterbacks such as Jared Curtis and Brady Smiegel. There are always some quarterback musical chairs each recruiting cycle and Williams’ situation could set off a big chain of events.

WILL OHIO STATE OFFER MATT PONATOSKI?

The Buckeyes did stop by Ponatoski’s high school in January to see him but have not offered him a scholarship yet. New Ohio State quarterbacks coach Billy Fessler and new offensive coordinator Brian Hartline may see the Ohio native’s potential differently. But there are other questions to consider. Ponatoski is a terrific baseball player and wants to play both in college if possible. He also needs to throw in front of coach Ryan Day which could happen at camp this summer. This is a situation worth watching, especially since Michigan has recently offered the quarterback.

WILL OTHER PROGRAMS CONTINUE PUSHING FOR KAYD COFFMAN?

Michigan State made a tremendous early evaluation with Coffman and built a strong relationship with the rising signal-caller. There is no doubt that he’s currently happy with his commitment but this is college football and things happen. Coffman is poised for a huge summer and big-time senior season. Will other schools come calling? If they do, will Coffman listen? Ole Miss made a push before his commitment to the Spartans and it won’t be the last team to check on the strength of Coffman’s commitment to Michigan State.

WILL INDIANA MAKE A BIG PUSH FOR NATHAN BERNHARD?