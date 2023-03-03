For those who watched USC's 87-81 loss to No. 8-ranked Arizona on Thursday night, the final score belied how in control the visiting Wildcats looked throughout the game.

While the Trojans relied almost exclusively on senior guard Boogie Ellis and his career-high 35 points to keep them remotely in range, the Wildcats ran an offensive clinic as seemingly every shot they took was an open look -- be it from their combo of big guys inside or their 50-percent 3-point shooting.

USC was down by as many as 14 points with less than 2 minutes to play before Ellis later hit back-to-back 3s in the final minute to get it to within 83-78. After a pair of Pelle Larsson free throws for Arizona with 24 seconds left, Ellis got out ahead of the fastbreak and tried to step back for another 3 but had the ball stripped to effectively end the late rally.

Coach Andy Enfield said that was about the only bad decision his star guard made, as he would have preferred he take the relatively open drive to the rim instead, but Ellis certainly did his part while hitting on 11 of 20 shots, including 6 of 11 3-pointers, and making 7 of 9 free throws for his third 30-point game of the season.

The concern for the Trojans was just that, though -- even with Ellis playing at the peak of his powers they were no match again for the Wildcats, who also won the first meeting, 81-66, in Tucson back in mid-January.

Despite the results, Ellis maintained the same confidence looking forward as he played with Thursday night.

"We can play with any team in the country. I feel like we're going to see these guys again. I feel like that was a great team, that was the No. 8 team, but I feel like we could beat them. I don't feel like they're that much better than us," Ellis said. "We've just got to regroup, keep getting better as a team and just come together and keep growing. It's March, so it's about that time."

It is indeed.

The Trojans (21-9, 13-6 Pac-12), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, are still trying to cement their place in the NCAA tournament as they close out the regular-season Saturday at home against a good Arizona State team.

Either way, USC is locked into the No. 3 seed for the Pac-12 tournament. That means if they win their second-round game, after an opening-round bye, they would most likely collide again with Arizona (25-5, 14-5), which is locked into the No. 2 seed.

In both meetings so far, the Wildcats have hit 50 percent of their 3-pointers (9 of 18 on Thursday night) -- led again by Courtney Ramey (16 points, including 3 of 7 on 3s) while also receiving big games from star forward Azuolas Tubelis (25 points and 10 rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting in this one) and complementary effective play from fellow big Oumar Ballo (10 points, 5 rebounds).

So what's going to change if there is a third clash next week in Las Vegas? Ellis had some thoughts on that too.

"When they've got those two bigs in the game, I feel like offensively we can take advantage. We've got four really good guards. If Tubelis is on Reese [Dixon-Waters], Reese can get a bucket. If Tubelis is on Tre [White], he can get a bucket, or whoever. We've just got to continue to capitalize on that. We're going to see these guys again, so we've got to figure out how we're going to stop them in the paint," Ellis said. "We've got to take away either those tough 2s that they're making or take away the 3. I feel like they got shots in the paint tonight and they got 3s, so next time we see them I feel like we've got to take away the 3 ball and just allow Tubelis and Ballo to do what they do and try to stop them. But if they both score 20, that's only 40 points."

Ellis is right -- what the Trojans can't keep allowing is for the Wildcats to feast from the perimeter and get what they want on the inside as well.

As USC prefers to play a four-guard lineup -- it experimented with some two-big lineups Thursday night -- that perimeter defense may ultimately be the key, though the Trojans went into this one with the plan of double-teaming Tubelis -- a leading candidate for Pac-12 Player of the Year. It just didn't work.

"It's hard because Tre is only 6-5, 6-6, and Tre had a little trouble with him because he's so big and strong and skilled. We were supposed to try to double-team him in the post, but he was able to get in the mid-range and then drive to the basket and spin. He's very skilled and shot over us a few times," Enfield said. " ... If we play this team again, we have to figure something out. We can't have him get 25 on us."

Enfield also highlighted some other challenges from Thursday night in that senior guard Drew Peterson was limited by back stiffness. He finished with just 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting and was seen wearing a belt around his lower back on the sideline.

"His back has been tight for a few days, and you could really tell, he just couldn't move, couldn't get by their big guys on closeouts. He's a competitor. We tried to play him as much as we could in the second half ... but he's just not himself," Enfield said. "We don't know [how long it's going to affect him]. We hope for the best. ... For us to be our best, we need our best players to be healthy."

Healthy and on the court.

USC also had Ellis and fellow guard Kobe Johnson on the bench at times in the first half due to some early foul trouble.

"It did not make it easy to beat a team like Arizona," Enfield said.

Along with Ellis' huge game, Dixon-Waters scored 17 points -- tied for his second-best output of the season -- on 7-of-15 shooting, and Johnson finished with 14 points and 6 assists.

Along with Tubelis, Ramey and Ballo, Arizona got 14 points from Kylan Boswell (2 of 3 on 3-pointers) and 11 points from Kerr Kriisa (3 of 6 on 3s).

"We have a huge game Saturday. Look, our guys competed. With the foul trouble we had and Drew being injured, our guys competed and they played hard. So we have to prepare starting tonight, tomorrow very early for Arizona State, who is an exceptional team and very talented," Enfield said. "Saturday's a big game. I won't think about this game after probably when I wake up at 5 in the morning tomorrow."

NOTES: Ellis is up to 17.8 points per game, which is tied for second in the Pac-12 with Washington's Keion Brooks, trailing only Tubelis (19.7 PPG). Ellis also now leads the conference with 77 made 3-pointers (on 39.3 percent shooting), one ahead of Kriisa.

"Boogie's matured. He's very focused, he's a great leader, he's really good with his teammates and a totally different player and person than he was last year when he first got here and even throughout last season to this season," Enfield said. "... When you say who's our most improved player, we have a lot of them. Boogie's certainly right up there with the most improved."