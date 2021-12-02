Boogie Ellis takes over in big win over Utah as No. 20 USC remains unbeaten

For the first 14 minutes of action Wednesday night, USC and Utah were playing the kind of game most would expect from two teams with one combined loss entering their Pac-12 opener.

It was mostly back and forth, both teams strung together a few scoring possessions in a row, trading baskets otherwise.

And then USC guard Boogie Ellis decided to make the game his most impressive showcase yet for the home fans in Galen Center in spurring what would ultimately be a lopsided 93-73 win.

With No. 20-ranked USC (7-0) leading 25-21 with a little more than 6 minutes left in the half, Ellis turned a steal into a fastbreak dunk to fire up the crowd and apparently the Trojans as well.

Isaiah Mobley made a layup the next time down court, Ellis followed with a pull-up jumper in the paint. He was still just warming up at that point, though.

The teams traded points for the next 2:30 before Ellis totally took over the game.

A 3-pointer from the left wing, swish. A 3 from the right corner the next possession, straight thought the net. And moments later, Ellis turned a bad Utah pass into another fastbreak dunk to push the Trojans ahead 43-26.

In all, he scored 12 points during what would be a 23-5 game-seizing run for the Trojans.

Ellis finished with 19 points and 4 assists on 7-of-12 shooting (4 of 7 on 3-pointers), Isaiah Mobley has 21 points and 12 rebounds on 8-of-14 shooting, Max Agbonkpolo scored 16, Drew Peterson had 11 and Ethan Anderson chipped in 10 points.

Utah (5-2) was led by 28 points from Both Gach and 21 from David Jenkins Jr., but overall USC held the Utes to a meager 37.7-percent shooting while continuing its consistently stellar defensive play.

The Trojans, who shot 52.2 percent overall, are off to their best start since opening 14-0 in 2016-17.

