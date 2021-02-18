 TrojanSports - Breaking down the best 2021 defensive back classes
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-18 08:49:54 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the best 2021 defensive back classes

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Recruiting Director
@rivalsmike

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive backs.


1. ALABAMA

Ga’Quincy McKinstry
Ga’Quincy McKinstry (Rivals.com)

Ga’Quincy McKinstry leads a deep group of prospects that Nick Saban coveted. Landing Terrion Arnold at the end makes this the top defensive back class in the country. Kadarius Calloway gets overlooked a bit and he could be a first-rounder down the line.

2. FLORIDA

Corey Collier
Corey Collier (Rivals.com)

The Gators are right behind the Crimson Tide with Corey Collier, Jason Marshall and a slew of others. This class is very deep, super talented and should have Florida locking down opposing receivers for years to come.

3. OHIO STATE

Jordan Hancock
Jordan Hancock (Rivals.com)

Jordan Hancock and Jakailin Johnson are an amazing cornerback duo. Five defensive backs in this class and all five are four-stars.

4. LSU

Sage Ryan
Sage Ryan (Sam Spiegelman)

I love Sage Ryan and the Tigers landed some key out-of-state prospects. Derrick Davis from Pennsylvania was an especially impressive get.

5. USC

Ceyair Wright
Ceyair Wright (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Trojans finished off a great defensive back class with Ceyair Wright. USC signed a nice balance of coverage guys and physical tacklers.

