 TrojanSports - Breaking down the best DT classes in 2021
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 06:39:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Breaking down the best DT classes in 2021

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
@rivalsmike

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive tackle.

*****

*****


1. ALABAMA

Damon Payne
Damon Payne (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Damon Payne was a huge steal from the state of Michigan and Tim Keenan III cannot be overlooked at all. They will likely be a big part of yet another Alabama championship.

*****

2. LSU

Maason Smith
Maason Smith (Sam Spiegelman)

While Maason Smith is the only defensive tackle in this class, it doesn’t matter. He’s the No. 1 prospect in this class and one of the most elite tackles I’ve ever seen out of high school.

*****

3. OHIO STATE

Michael Hall
Michael Hall (Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes have a great duo with different skillsets in Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams. Hall can chase and run things down and Williams stuffs the middle.

*****

4. MIAMI

Leonard Taylor
Leonard Taylor (Rivals.com)

Leonard Taylor is an athletic and impressive talent and has amazing pass rushing ability while Allan Haye is a big and stout run-stuffer.

*****

5. PITT

Elliott Donald
Elliott Donald

Elliott Donald has not only great bloodlines as the nephew of Aaron Donald, but he has an impressive skillset as a gap shooter. Dorien Ford is an impressive in-state prospect who will be a monster in the middle.

