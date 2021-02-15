TrojanSports - Breaking down the best DT classes in 2021

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive tackle.

1. ALABAMA

Damon Payne (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)

Damon Payne was a huge steal from the state of Michigan and Tim Keenan III cannot be overlooked at all. They will likely be a big part of yet another Alabama championship.

2. LSU

Maason Smith (Sam Spiegelman)

While Maason Smith is the only defensive tackle in this class, it doesn't matter. He's the No. 1 prospect in this class and one of the most elite tackles I've ever seen out of high school.

3. OHIO STATE

Michael Hall (Rivals.com)

The Buckeyes have a great duo with different skillsets in Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams. Hall can chase and run things down and Williams stuffs the middle.

4. MIAMI

Leonard Taylor (Rivals.com)

5. PITT