TrojanSports - Breaking down the best DT classes in 2021

Breaking down the best DT classes in 2021
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the defensive tackle.
*****
MORE: Top five QB classes | Top five RB classes | Top five WR classes | Top five TE classes | Top five OL classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. ALABAMA
Damon Payne was a huge steal from the state of Michigan and Tim Keenan III cannot be overlooked at all. They will likely be a big part of yet another Alabama championship.
*****
2. LSU
While Maason Smith is the only defensive tackle in this class, it doesn’t matter. He’s the No. 1 prospect in this class and one of the most elite tackles I’ve ever seen out of high school.
*****
3. OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes have a great duo with different skillsets in Michael Hall and Tyleik Williams. Hall can chase and run things down and Williams stuffs the middle.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM
*****
4. MIAMI
Leonard Taylor is an athletic and impressive talent and has amazing pass rushing ability while Allan Haye is a big and stout run-stuffer.
*****
5. PITT
Elliott Donald has not only great bloodlines as the nephew of Aaron Donald, but he has an impressive skillset as a gap shooter. Dorien Ford is an impressive in-state prospect who will be a monster in the middle.
SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH PITTSBURGH FANS AT PANTHER-LAIR.COM