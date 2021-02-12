TrojanSports - Breaking down the best OL classes in 2021

1. ALABAMA

This Alabama offensive line class, led by JC Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, could be one of the best all-time on paper. There's elite talent at center, guard and tackle, and this will be a class that leads to another national title.

*****

2. GEORGIA

Amarius Mims (Rivals.com)

Does anyone recruit offensive linemen better than Kirby Smart? He's hit a home run in each class, and Amarius Mims leads the way this year. Micah Morris could be the next great one if Mims isn't – or they both could dominate.

*****

3. OHIO STATE

Donovan Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The rich get richer as Donovan Jackson is elite and the Buckeyes have two very good tackles as well. It's a small OL class with three guys, but the quality is impressive.

*****

4. TEXAS A&M

Bryce Foster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

5. (tie) NOTRE DAME, OREGON