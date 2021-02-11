TrojanSports - Breaking down the best TE classes in 2021

The 2021 class is nearly a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we start breaking down the best classes at each position, continuing today with the tight ends.

1. OREGON

Moliki Matavao (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Two four-star tight ends for Mario Cristobal in Moliki Matavao and Terrance Ferguson makes for an amazing combination. They are both similar as well bringing length, hands and the ability to stretch the field.

*****

2. NEBRASKA

Thomas Fidone (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Thomas Fidone is the top tight end in the country and James Carnie shouldn’t be overlooked. Both are hard-nosed and athletic prospects who can hurt opposing defenses in different ways. Fidone is a potential home run hitter.

3. FLORIDA

Gage Wilcox (Rivals.com)

The performance of Kyle Pitts in Gainesville will help attract tight ends to Florida and Gage Wilcox and Nick Elksnis are both well-rounded prospects. They don’t have Pitts’ natural athletic ability but both are elite pass catchers who don’t mind blocking.

*****

4. OLE MISS

Hudson Wolfe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Hudson Wolfe is an elite talent and a great flip for Lane Kiffin from Tennessee. The No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee will get plenty of opportunities to make plays as Kiffin’s offenses are always tight end friendly.

*****

5. USC

Michael Trigg (Rivals.com)