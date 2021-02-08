TrojanSports - Breaking down the five best QB classes in 2021

The 2021 class is almost a wrap with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that we start breaking down the best classes at each position, beginning today with quarterback.

1. OKLAHOMA

Caleb Williams (Rivals.com)

It's rare for programs to sign multiple quarterbacks in a class, so Oklahoma leads the way with Caleb Williams who is the highest-ranked signal caller in the country. Williams is a great fit in the Sooners offense with his ability to extend the play and his arm talent and gives them another potential Heisman winner.

*****

2. USC

Miller Moss (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I like the combination of Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss. They will push each other for the Trojans. Jake Garcia was in the mix here before headed to Miami but Dart could be peaking at the right time and put up monster numbers. And Moss has excellent leadership skills.

*****

3. GEORGIA

Brock Vandagriff (Rivals.com)

Brock Vandagriff has a great future ahead of him as long as Kirby Smart plays the quarterback room a bit better than he did with Jake Fromm and Justin Fields. Vandagriff is a strong, powerful pro-style with elite arm strength who will be tough to rattle.

*****

4. OREGON

Ty Thompson

Ty Thompson has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class. His floor is lower as well, but he could be great and play immediately at Oregon. He has dual-threat ability and great size and strength. Thompson is going to be tough to handle in the Pac-12 as a run-pass threat.

*****

5. WASHINGTON

Sam Huard (Rivals.com)