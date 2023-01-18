The good news is that USC has two byes on its 2023 football schedule. The bad news is that the Trojans have to play nine straight games to get to the second one.

The Trojans' schedule was released Wednesday, with USC opening the season in Week 0 (a week earlier than most teams) against San Jose State on Aug. 26 and receiving byes in Week 3 and the week before the Pac-12 championship game.

Many fans immediately went into conspiracy mode to presume the Pac-12 was sticking it to the Trojans in their final season in the conference, making them play nine straight weeks against league foes and rival Notre Dame.

That is not the case, per what TrojanSports.com has learned.

The alternating years in which USC plays Notre Dame on the road, in October as opposed to near the end of the season when the game is in Los Angeles, has always provided a scheduling challenge.

USC was supposed to play BYU on Nov. 25 as its regular-season finale this year, but the Cougars backed out of that game last year to accommodate their move to the Big 12. Scheduling an independent program, which BYU was until joining the Big 12 this year, provided the unique flexibility of filling a late season slot on the schedule while most other teams are all locked into conference play at that point.

Without BYU, USC needed to find a new 12th game late in the scheduling process, and it had limited options -- fill the Week 13 slot if at all possible (requiring a team not locked into conference games at that point) and play 10 straight games leading right into Pac-12 championship week, fill its open Week 3 slot and play 12 straight games before the Week 13 bye or request NCAA permission to start the season in Week 0, leaving Week 3 as a bye.

In 2017, for reference, the Trojans were in a similar bind and did end up playing 12 straight games before the Week 13 bye ahead of the Pac-12 title game (which they won against Stanford).

It is our understanding the Pac-12 tried to work with USC on a compatible adjustment, but it was not possible.

There is also the reality that the Trojans might benefit from that Week 13 bye returning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, coming off an 11-win season and among the top favorites to make it back to the Pac-12 title game.

With all of that said, here is the 2023 USC football schedule: