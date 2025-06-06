Breaking down USC's official visitor list for big recruiting weekend

Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

USC kicked off a busy month of official visits this month by hosting four-star safety Jett Washington (Las Vegas, Nevada) for a mid-week campus visit, but this pivotal month of June really starts in earnest for the Trojans on Friday with a large group of commits returning for their official visits this weekend along with several notable uncommitted targets. USC has been ahead of the curve this recruiting cycle, already collecting 27 commitments -- eight more than any other program -- while surging to No. 1 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. So, in theory, much of the work is already done for the staff -- but anyone who follows recruiting knows that's never the case until prospects can officially sign in December. General manager Chad Bowden has been clear that USC is set to sign its largest class in program history, so that means the Trojans hope to keep adding to their large foundation of 2026 commitments while also continuing to work to keep those pledges in place. One reason to believe there might be less decommitments than in previous years -- USC fans have learned to be hesitant to assume anything until the cycle is over -- is that Bowden and coach Lincoln Riley have made it clear that if a prospect commits they expect that means the player won't take official visits anywhere else. That policy already led to a couple decommitments last month in four-star wide receiver Kohen Brown and four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin, but it's also resulted in a number of USC's commits publicly stating their recruitment is indeed shut down and should mean that most of this class stays intact. Still, the official visits are every bit as important for the commits as for the uncommitted targets to further solidify that status. With that said, here's a breakdown of who is on campus this weekend for the Trojans.

Uncommitted targets

Five-star wide receiver Boobie Feaster has four official visits set up, starting with his trip to Alabama last weekend with trips planned to LSU and Texas A&M later this month. USC is likely fourth out of four on the list at this point, but anything can change on an official visit -- especially in the NIL era and how each school prioritizes and values a recruit. The Trojans wouldn't be hosting Feaster if they weren't serious about trying to get his commitment, so we'll learn a lot more about their chances after this weekend. The Trojans have four wide receiver commits as is with four-star Trent Mosley and three-stars Tron Baker, Roderick Tezeno and Luc Weaver. All have compelling upside, but Feaster is on a different level and would be quite a coup for USC if it can find a way to add him to that group of commits. For now, we'll say that's a longshot, but let's see how this weekend goes ...

Four-star Jalen Lott is another elite wide receiver prospect out of Texas that the Trojans have put a lot of time into recruiting. He was last on campus in late April and returns this weekend for what will likely be the Trojans' final formal presentation and pitch to he and his family. Lott has already taken official visits to Colorado, Georgia and LSU and is set to visit Texas (which is recruiting him as a cornerback) and Oregon later in the month. Rivals' recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman thinks LSU, Oregon and Texas are the leaders in his recruitment, but Lott has invested a lot of time building relationships with this coaching staff so this one isn't over yet.

Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili is one of the most important remaining targets for USC, both in terms of filling a remaining position of need in this class (especially after Xavier Griffin's decommitment) and because the Trojans are in a very strong position in his recruitment. Ili moved from Southern California to Kahuku, Hawaii, recently, but he's essentially a local prospect and USC and UCLA look to be the favorites in his recruitment. He's made multiple trips to campus already this year and returns this weekend for an important visit as the USC staff will look to convince him this is where he belongs. Here's what Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney said about USC's chances with Ili: "His dad told me it's basically USC and UCLA. He does love the family feel at UCLA. They had a great visit there on Mother's Day weekend that went a long way in his recruitment, but you just don't see a lot of guys, especially at linebacker, especially Polynesian guys turning down USC for UCLA, especially if USC wants them really badly. So I think that would be a big one," he said. "I think Oregon has kind of slowed down there, I just don't see Oklahoma happening, so it's going to be kind of a hometown situation, and I think closing on him would be really big."

Four-star cornerback Peyton Dyer decommitted from South Carolina in April just days after taking an unofficial visit to USC. Coincidence or not, the Trojans have become a real factor in his recruitment in recent months. That said, in-state Georgia has made Dyer its top priority at cornerback and hosted him on his first official visit last weekend, and the feeling seems mutual. "I’d say right now, my recruiting board, they're the top school that I'm talking to right now," Dyer told Rivals of Georgia. So the Trojans would seem to have an uphill battle here, and they also already have arguably the best group of cornerback commits in the country with five-star Elbert Hill, fellow Rivals100 standout Brandon Lockhart, four-star Madden Riordan (who could play multiple spots in the secondary) and three-star Josh Holland. And that's even with elite four-star commit RJ Sermons recently reclassifying into the 2025 class.

Committed prospects