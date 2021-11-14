Breaking: Five-star CB Domani Jackson de-commits from USC
There were always going to be recruiting casualties when USC fired head coach Clay Helton two weeks into the season to start coaching search that would take months to complete.
But this latest one stings the most for the Trojans.
Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, the No. 9-ranked national prospect and top-rated in-state prospect out of local Mater Dei High School, announced Sunday that he has decommitted from USC.
Jackson is the second five-star prospect to decommit from the Trojans in the last month, along with defensive end Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.), and the fourth overall commit to back off his pledge since Helton was fired. Four-star running back De'Anthony Gatson and three-star linebacker Ty Kana (Katy, Texas) have also backed out of the class.
Jackson was particularly close to Helton but also to interim head coach Donte Williams, who has a good chance to remain on staff after a new head coach is hired. Jackson had said previously that he would remain committed as long as Williams was part of the program, but after visiting Alabama two weekends ago and with Michigan also courting him aggressively still, he has changed his mind.
"After a lot of thinking and talking with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from USC," Jackson wrote in his post on Twitter. "Doing so will allow me to sit down and figure out what is best for me and my future. I will always have love for the University of Southern California and my family and I wish nothing but the best for its players, coaches and fans."
Jackson was one of the earlier commits for USC's 2022 recruiting class, making that decision last January.
Here's what he said as recently as early last month:
“I always loved USC since they offered me in eighth grade,” Jackson told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney. “I fell in love with going there. That’s just home honestly. That’s what people don’t understand - I can see where they’re coming from saying they’re not winning but there are some (players) that are just not performing.
“The freshman class they have now when you see them in a year-and-half or two years, they’re going to be a top program. That’s what people don’t understand, they just see now. I see the future. ... I know for a fact Donte is going to stay. If he leaves, USC is home for me so you know how that goes. My heart is fully at SC.”
Anybody who follows recruiting knows, though, that nothing is certain until signing day.
USC will surely continue to recruit Jackson and try to sell him again once a head coach is hired.
In the meantime, Alabama seems like the biggest threat for his commitment, with Michigan -- which he also visited earlier this fall -- remaining prominent in the mix.
As for USC, the Trojans tumble to No. 68 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with eight commits (one being a punter). It was always expected that USC would have to rally big in December after a new head coach is hired -- that's how it goes with mid-season coaching changes.
As it stands, four-star QB Devin Brown (Corner Canyon HS/Draper, Utah) is the highest-rated of USC's remaining commits. The Trojans also still have three cornerbacks committed in four-star Fabian Ross (Bishop Gorman HS/Las Vegas, Nev.), four-star Jaeden Gould (Bergen Catholic/Oradell, N.J.) and local four-star Ephesians Prysock (Bishop Alemany HS).