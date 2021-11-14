Breaking: Five-star CB Domani Jackson de-commits from USC

There were always going to be recruiting casualties when USC fired head coach Clay Helton two weeks into the season to start coaching search that would take months to complete.

But this latest one stings the most for the Trojans.

Five-star cornerback Domani Jackson, the No. 9-ranked national prospect and top-rated in-state prospect out of local Mater Dei High School, announced Sunday that he has decommitted from USC.

Jackson is the second five-star prospect to decommit from the Trojans in the last month, along with defensive end Mykel Williams (Columbus, Ga.), and the fourth overall commit to back off his pledge since Helton was fired. Four-star running back De'Anthony Gatson and three-star linebacker Ty Kana (Katy, Texas) have also backed out of the class.

Jackson was particularly close to Helton but also to interim head coach Donte Williams, who has a good chance to remain on staff after a new head coach is hired. Jackson had said previously that he would remain committed as long as Williams was part of the program, but after visiting Alabama two weekends ago and with Michigan also courting him aggressively still, he has changed his mind.

"After a lot of thinking and talking with my family I have decided that it is in my best interest to decommit from USC," Jackson wrote in his post on Twitter. "Doing so will allow me to sit down and figure out what is best for me and my future. I will always have love for the University of Southern California and my family and I wish nothing but the best for its players, coaches and fans."