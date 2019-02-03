Koy Moore has reopened his recruitment The Rivals250 wide receiver made the decision on Sunday evening after coming to terms with the fact that his six-month commitment to Southern California did not match expectations. The 4-star prospect’s decommitment comes after the Trojans made multiple changes to their coaching staff and other Power 5 programs continued their pursuit of the New Orleans product.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

“My relationship with USC became strained with the coaching changes. I enjoyed my time as a Fight On commitment,I love USC but the recruitment is not up to my expectations. I would like to re-open my recruitment.”

RIVALS REACTION