BREAKING: Rivals250 WR Koy Moore decommits from USC
Koy Moore has reopened his recruitment The Rivals250 wide receiver made the decision on Sunday evening after coming to terms with the fact that his six-month commitment to Southern California did not match expectations.
The 4-star prospect’s decommitment comes after the Trojans made multiple changes to their coaching staff and other Power 5 programs continued their pursuit of the New Orleans product.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
“My relationship with USC became strained with the coaching changes. I enjoyed my time as a Fight On commitment,I love USC but the recruitment is not up to my expectations. I would like to re-open my recruitment.”
RIVALS REACTION
Moore has added new offers from Colorado, Auburn and Nebraska recently, and expressed interest in making several out-of-state visits across the country. The 4-star wideout has plans to travel to Texas with stops in College Station, Austin and possibly Lubbock on tap.
However, nobody should discount LSU in this race and its consistent push for Moore dating back to his sophomore year. Tigers wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph was the first to offer Moore a scholarship and has maintained a strong presence in his recruitment until now.
Expect Moore to take multiple visits this spring and summer and possibly make a decision some time ahead of his senior season at Rummel (La.)