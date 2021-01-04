TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star 2022 CB Fabian Ross

While USC saw its 2021 recruiting class surge in a major way over the weekend, the Trojans are already working on the 2022 cycle and landed a major commitment in that class Monday.

Fabian Ross, a 4-star 2022 ATH from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., announced his USC commitment on Twitter.

The Trojans recruited Ross as a cornerback, meaning another success for CBs coach Donte Williams, who over the weekend also landed 4-star 2021 CB Ceyair Wright and played a leading role in 5-star DE Korey Foreman’s USC decision, which was also publicly announced Saturday.