TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star 2022 CB Fabian Ross

BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star 2022 CB Fabian Ross
While USC saw its 2021 recruiting class surge in a major way over the weekend, the Trojans are already working on the 2022 cycle and landed a major commitment in that class Monday.
Fabian Ross, a 4-star 2022 ATH from Bishop Gorman HS in Las Vegas, Nev., announced his USC commitment on Twitter.
The Trojans recruited Ross as a cornerback, meaning another success for CBs coach Donte Williams, who over the weekend also landed 4-star 2021 CB Ceyair Wright and played a leading role in 5-star DE Korey Foreman’s USC decision, which was also publicly announced Saturday.
Happy Birthday Dad❗️I am committing to The University of Southern California. Fight on❗️✌️❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/RnTGXJa3Sz— Fabian Ross (@FabeRoss2022) January 4, 2021
As for Ross, the 6-foot, 184-pound standout is ranked the No. 23 ATH in the 2022 class. He’s part of a group of Bishop Gorman top prospects who are all high on USC’s 2022 wish list, including 4-star Rivals100 safety Zion Branch, 4-star Rivals100 OLB Cyrus Moss and 4-star offensive tackle Jake Taylor.
Meanwhile, USC’s foundation for the future at cornerback continues to grow as the Trojans signed 2021 4-stars Prophet Brown and Jaylin Smith and then added Wright to that group, picked up Ross in 2022 now and remain a top contender for 5-star 2022 CB Domani Jackson (Mater Dei HS), who is the No. 2 national prospect. Jackson also reacted to Ross’ announcement Monday.
Yessirrrrrrr Fab !!!! https://t.co/tRFfrgQEsv— domanijackson (@domanijackson1) January 4, 2021
Overall, USC now has four commits in the 2022 class, as Ross joins 4-star Rivals100 LB Junior Tuihalamaka (Bishop Alemany HS), 4-star QB Devin Brown (Queen Creek HS/Queen Creek, Ariz.) and 3-star center Dylan Lopez (Rancho Verde HS). The Trojans are riding a wave of recruiting momentum overall and presently rank No. 8 nationally in the 2021 cycle.