TrojanSports - BREAKING: USC lands commitment from 4-star TE Michael Trigg out of Florida

TAMPA, Fla. -- USC's second surge of 2021 recruiting momentum continued Sunday when 4-star tight end Michael Trigg (Tampa, Fla.) announced his commitment, choosing the Trojans over LSU and South Carolina. Trigg is the Trojans' fourth commit in the month of October, following 3-star OT Ty Buchanan, 4-star CB Philip Riley and 3-star WR Josh Moore, who committed on Friday. He's USC's second tight end commit in this 2021 class, along with 3-star prospect Lake McRee, and their 22nd overall commitment this cycle as they continue to maintain a top-5 national recruiting class (currently ranked fourth). As if the point hadn't been made clear already that this has been a significant recruiting rejuvenation for USC this year, winning a key recruiting battle over LSU for an East Coast prospect further emphasized it. Trigg and his family had flown to Los Angeles last weekend for a self-guided tour of USC's campus, led by Trojans QB commit Miller Moss, and then had Sunday brunch with Moss and fellow top targets Korey Foreman and Ceyair Wright. But Trigg says his decision was made before he even took that trip. "I knew I was going there. I totally knew. I knew for like a month now, honestly," he told TrojanSports.com ahead of his announcement. "Just talking to the coaches, and once I watched the Zoom I was pretty much sold on it. When they were showing me Drake London and all the catches he was making, I see myself making those catches every day."

Here was the moment 4-star TE Michael Trigg (@mtrigg_23) made it official, inside his father’s restaurant in Tampa, Fla. #USC pic.twitter.com/7zRfEWZzj2 — TrojanSports.com (@USC_Rivals) October 11, 2020