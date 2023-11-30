USC freshman Bronny James is nearing a return to full basketball activities, a spokesperson for his family said Thursday.

“Bronny James is now cleared by his doctors for a full return to basketball. Bronny will have a final evaluation with USC staff this week, resume practice next week, and return to games soon after," the statement read. "The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!”

James, the son of NBA star LeBron James and a highly-rated recruit for the Trojans, experienced a cardiac arrest during a summer workout in late July that his family later said was the result of an "anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

James, the No. 27-ranked prospect in his recruiting class, has going through pregame warmups with the Trojans of late. It remains to be seen what kind of role he'll play after missing so much key practice and development time.

USC went through a similar scary situation last year with five-star 7-foot center Vince Iwuchukwu, who was rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest during a summer workout and returned to play 14 games, averaging 13.9 minutes per contest while having his heartrate monitored at all times by a staff member on the sideline.