While USC wide receiver Bru McCoy will be going against defensive coordinator Todd Orlando's unit in practices whenever the Trojans are able to get back on the field again, McCoy nonetheless has a unique insight into what can be expected from the new DC.

McCoy, of course, went through spring practice last year at Texas before transferring back to USC. Orlando and safeties coach Craig Naivar were preparing for what would turn out to be their final season with the Longhorns then, before joining the Trojans in January.

So who better to ask about Orlando's approach and potential impact than McCoy?

"They're going to run an unreal defense in my opinion," McCoy told TrojanSports.com this week. "I think that Todd Orlando, the way he operates the defense, and Naivar, the sky's the limit, especially with the type of athletes we have on the defensive side of the ball."

McCoy acknowledged the unlikely circumstances that a year after all being together at Texas, all three would now be at USC, but he said there was no awkwardness when they first reconnected.

"Honestly, it was completely normal," McCoy said. "They're grown men, I'm a growing man, we shook hands and it was like, 'Yeah, who would have thought this would happen' and laughed about it. Never an ounce of awkwardness. ... Also I think it helped that they'd seen me play for a spring to help them know what type of player I am."

Naivar had previously shared his recollections of going against McCoy -- then a true freshman early enrollee -- during that 2019 spring practice period in Austin, Texas. McCoy, who had initially signed with USC, transferred back to the Trojans last June.