Bru McCoy on Kliff Kingsbury: 'I'm confident he's not going anywhere'
SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Five-star local standout Bru McCoy made it official Saturday, announcing live during the All-American Bowl that he's headed to USC this coming week as an early enrollee.Speaki...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news