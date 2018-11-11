Same story, different week.

Familiar frustrations, new opponent, slight nuance in the details, but the common thread of this USC football season unfortunately continues.

Yet again, the Trojans had a significant lead and the chance to stretch it further Saturday night against Cal, and yet again it came undone.

There have been games this fall where USC has been able to offset the usual surge from the opposition enough to hold on -- like against Arizona or last week at Oregon State. Other times, the momentum has changed for good -- think Texas and Utah.

This was the latter. And it was swift, sudden and ultimately decisive as Cal scored 15 straight points in the third quarter on the way to a 15-14 win over the Trojans on homecoming in the Coliseum.

The loss, the program's second straight at home after winning the previous 19 here, ends any fleeting Pac-12 South title discussion for USC (5-5, 4-4) and now puts its bowl eligibility in serious jeopardy a well.

"[Coach Clay] Helton kept it short and sweet. He told us 'Stick together,'" redshirt-senior left guard Chris Brown said. "Obviously, we're all pretty emotional right now, sad, pretty angry, disappointed.That's pretty much the vibe in the locker room."

And throughout the fan base, for that matter.

RELATED: Toa Lobendahn, Trojans discuss bad snap, safety and center struggles | Postgame video interviews

It can't be called stunning for the sake of the aforementioned precedent, but such an outcome would have seemed improbable or at least highly unlikely when USC was up 14-0 and driving for another score late in the second quarter. The Trojans had outgained Cal, 237-70, when quarterback JT Daniels looked to have another third-down conversion to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

That's when it all changed, as it so often does.

St. Brown fumbled the ball at the Golden Bears' 10 trying to fight for extra yards. There wasn't enough time for Cal (6-4, 3-4) to do anything with that at the end of the half, but the real momentum swing was to come.

Four plays into USC's opening possession of the third quarter, maligned center Toa Lobendahn delivered another bad snap -- continuing a season-long struggle. Time after time this season, Helton and USC assistant coaches have been asked if they'd consider making a change at center as a result of the persistent snapping issues -- as it seemed likely to truly undermine the team at some point. Every time, Helton affirmed that Lobendahn was his center (as he did once again Saturday night).

Well, that "some point" came in this loss. Lobendahn's high snap sailed so far over Daniels' head that Cal secured a safety on a play that had started at the 22-yard line.

USC was lucky it was a safety and not a touchdown, but the damage had been done all the same.

A Cal team that couldn't get anything going in the first half returned the ensuing kickoff 34 yards to midfield and scored four snaps later on a 29-yard touchdown lob down the seam from Chase Garbers to Vic Wharton III, who blew past freshman defensive back Olaijah Griffin for the easy score. Suddenly, USC's once mounting lead was trimmed to 14-9.

It would get worse.

Daniels -- who was terrific in the first half while completing 15 of 20 passes (including a drop) for 147 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions -- threw an interception right to Cal cornerback Traveon Beck on the next series to give the Golden Bears possession at the USC 40.

Patrick Laird rushed for 10 yards on a third-and-7 and Garbers rushed for 5 yards on a third-and-4 down the to 5 to set up his score on the next play. After a failed two-point conversion try, Cal led 15-14.

Lobendahn said his teammates were "definitely angry" on the sideline, but they wouldn't place the blame for this game on his miscue.

"Nobody's going to get on me like that because they want to stay out of my head like that. But I'm definitely mad at myself," he said.

Helton wouldn't place the blame there either, for that matter.

"Like I told them in there, it wasn't one person that lost the game -- it was a collective effort. We win together and we lose together," Helton said.

The USC offense, which was impressively producing against Cal's No. 19-ranked defense in the first half, would stall the rest of the game. The hosts didn't get further than midfield on their final four possessions.

The Trojans had not only lost their rhythm but their composure as well.

On what would become a game-ending, clock-killing drive, Cal was set to face a fourth-and-13, but USC cornerback Iman "Biggie" Marshall was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after exchanging words with the Golden Bears sidelined.

Cal later converted on a fourth-and-1 -- on a 14-yard Laird rush -- with a little more than 2 minutes remaining to seal the win.

Marshall declined to speak to reporters afterward, but again, Helton defended his players as is his way.

"Our guys are sportsmen. Our guys believe in being first class. They are very competitive people, and like I said, one player did not lose the football game tonight," he said. "Biggie Marshall went out there on a hurt ankle tonight and fought for his brothers all the way to the end. And we had a call go against us -- I know he's sick about it -- but that one play did not lose the football game."

All the same, it was another opportunity squandered, another deflating loss.

An all-too similar story this season for this proud program.

In case any reminder is needed of the aforementioned examples, USC was up 14-0 early at Utah and 14-3 at Texas. Those games pivoted much earlier. The Trojans were up 24-0 at Arizona before hanging on for a 24-20 win and 21-0 at Oregon State before seeing that game become a tenuous one-score contest in the second half. (They also led briefly in the second half against Arizona State, but that loss was a back-and-forth game throughout).

This one might have been the most brutal of them all.

"I'm not feeling sorry for myself, or I don't think anyone else should be. There's no, 'I'm sorry' or whatever. It is what it is," senior linebacker Cam Smith said. "It's called football, and it's a competitive spot and we're not going against robots. They want to win too. We just didn't get the job done."

Helton did use that word, though -- sorry -- when he was asked what his program needs to do to get itself back on track.

"We're in Pac-12 play, we're sitting here at 5-5 and have lost a close ball game tonight. I'm not going to get overemotional and all of a sudden say the ship is sinking," he said. "We've got two games left in this season, regular season, with the opportunity to compete for the Victory Bell and the Shillelagh. And between myself, the staff and this football team, I challenge them to make sure we put our best effort forward for these seniors and try to win both of those prizes. ...

"Yes, I do think [the program] is in good shape. I'm sorry for the 5-5 season right now, but better days are here to come."

In the meantime, the questions outnumber the answers.

Daniels finished 21-of-34 passing for 180 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception, throwing for just 33 yards after halftime. Aca'Cedric Ware rushed for 103 yards on 16 carries, gaining 76 of those in the first half. And Tyler Vaughns had 8 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns.

USC had just 40 yards after halftime overall.

"I think as an offense, especially in the first half, we did a lot of really good things. We keep falling into [the] similar program -- if one guy messes up on one play then that kills a drive for us," Daniels said. "I think we've got manage mess-ups better as a team, and we've got to make our plays when the opportunities there."

He reiterated again that he thinks the problem is the Trojans' inability to recover when the execution fails in some facet. With that said, he was asked why the second half devolved so significantly for the Trojans.

"I wish I could tell you," Daniels said.

Ultimately, Cal won with just 207 offensive yards, further highlighting USC's role in its own demise.

In the end, the Trojans simply found a new way to script the same story.

So where do they go from here?

"We've just got to turn the page and start the new week. We've got UCLA coming up so it's definitely a huge game for us -- big rivalry team," Lobendahn said. "So just want to focus on that and making sure that a lot of the seniors are putting on good film for themselves for the next level. I feel like that's definitely a big point for us."

Said Smith: "I look at it right now as just trying to leave a legacy in terms of being a leader, culture, getting guys ready and making a better USC program this next month and a half from here."