Caleb Williams gifts Beats headphones to USC women's basketball team
The first major NIL deal that was announced for USC quarterback Caleb Williams was with Beats by Dre, and it appears the football star isn't the only one who will benefit.
On Monday, Williams gifted Beats headphones to the USC women's basketball team, TrojanSports.com confirmed.
The players posted about it on Instagram and USC women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb acknowledged the act in a tweet.
A cool gesture indeed from USC's new QB, who has already publicly announced multiple NIL deals and made an appearance on Good Morning America.