Caleb Williams throws for NFL scouts at USC's Pro Day, talks draft prep
USC had 16 players from the 2023 roster with hopes of landing spots at the next level return to campus Wednesday for Pro Day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams, but the spotlight was clearly affixed to star quarterback Caleb Williams.
Williams, widely projected to be the first overall pick in the draft (a spot currently held by the Chicago Bears), threw for the scouts after choosing not to do fieldwork at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month.
While Williams lamented some missed passes, he nonetheless showcased his deep shot accuracy -- which made for some viral clips from the workout -- and general consistency at all levels of the field.
"I think it went well. I missed a few passes deep, threw a little bit over their heads so I didn't give them enough room for error with the ball flight. And then I missed a pass right low to Austin Jones -- I completed it but I threw it a little bit behind him or low -- and then [Brenden] Rice I threw a little bit behind him," Williams said. "... So it's really exciting and really excited for my guys. Really happy for my guys and ready to get this thing rocking and rolling."
The Bears, who hold that first overall pick and just traded away starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, were represented at USC's Pro Day by general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus and newly-acquired star receiver Keenan Allen.
Williams reflected on his recent meetings with the team.
"Yeah, it was great. I don't think I really need to learn much. Just building a relationship. They're trying to see if I'm the right fit to be first pick as a QB and go and possibly as a face of franchise. They're trying to figure out if it's the guy that they should invest all the time, energy, effort, and money into, which is obviously important in this situation. So it was great. And just building relationships," Williams said.
Williams, who passed for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 966 yards and 27 TDs over one season at Oklahoma and two at USC (including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022), did not do any of the testing at Pro Day.
When it was over, he reflected on being on the brink of living out his dreams as a top pick in the NFL draft.
"Yeah, I may not see it right now, but I sit back sometimes and I think, wow, I've been working my tail off just to get to this point and working my tail off for the points after. And so I'm excited and I'm ready. I've been preparing [for] the things I'm not ready for -- I'll find a way to be ready -- so I'm excited," he said.
Watch the full interview with Williams here and more video from his field work:
USC's other NFL hopefuls ...
In addition to Williams, defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, safety Calen Bullock, defensive lineman Solomon Byrd, long-snapper Jac Casasante, offensive lineman Justin Dedich, running back Austin Jones, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, linebacker Shane Lee, running back MarShawn Lloyd, wide receiver Brenden Rice, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, punter Aadyn Sleep-Dalton, defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni, wide receiver Tahj Washington and safety Max Williams participated in Pro Day.
Former Trojans offensive linemen Brett Neilon, Joe Bryson and former wide receiver John Jackson III also participated.
Here were the testing/timing/measurement data for the former Trojans.
Also, watch interviews with Dedich, Lloyd, Rice and Washington after their workouts.