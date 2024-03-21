USC had 16 players from the 2023 roster with hopes of landing spots at the next level return to campus Wednesday for Pro Day in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams, but the spotlight was clearly affixed to star quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams, widely projected to be the first overall pick in the draft (a spot currently held by the Chicago Bears), threw for the scouts after choosing not to do fieldwork at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last month. While Williams lamented some missed passes, he nonetheless showcased his deep shot accuracy -- which made for some viral clips from the workout -- and general consistency at all levels of the field.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyB3YXMgbG9ja2VkIGluLi4g8J+YpDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96dHNhdWFWMldXIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v enRzYXVhVjJXVzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCRlIgUG9kY2FzdCAoQGJmcl9w b2QpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmZyX3BvZC9zdGF0 dXMvMTc3MDU3NzkwODkzMjcyNzA2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5N YXJjaCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FbmRlZCBoaXMgUHJvIERheSB3aXRoIGEgcm9ja2V0IHRocm93IGFu ZCBwdW50IPCfmoAgPGJyPjxicj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyB0aHJvd2luZyBh dCBVU0MmIzM5O3MgUHJvIERheSByZS1haXJzIG9uIE5GTE4gYXQgOHBtIEVU IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TSENLUEFrbHQ3Ij5odHRwczovL3Qu Y28vU0hDS1BBa2x0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3pMWDRW ZW12NGEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS96TFg0VmVtdjRhPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRh c2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9O Rkwvc3RhdHVzLzE3NzA1MjQzMDk2MjgyNzY5NTU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjAsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXN0IHRocm93IGJ5IENhbGViIFdpbGxpYW1zIGlzIHRvIEJyZW5k ZW4gUmljZSBhdCBVU0MgUHJvIERheS4gVGhlbiBoZSBwdW50cyB0aGUgZm9v dGJhbGwuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yTUJxZmFGZFdNIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vck1CcWZhRmRXTTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBGZXJuYW5k byBSYW1pcmV6IChAUmVhbEZSYW1pcmV6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlYWxGUmFtaXJlei9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MDUxNzk1NjQ2NTk2 NzU3ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"I think it went well. I missed a few passes deep, threw a little bit over their heads so I didn't give them enough room for error with the ball flight. And then I missed a pass right low to Austin Jones -- I completed it but I threw it a little bit behind him or low -- and then [Brenden] Rice I threw a little bit behind him," Williams said. "... So it's really exciting and really excited for my guys. Really happy for my guys and ready to get this thing rocking and rolling." The Bears, who hold that first overall pick and just traded away starting quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, were represented at USC's Pro Day by general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus and newly-acquired star receiver Keenan Allen. Williams reflected on his recent meetings with the team. "Yeah, it was great. I don't think I really need to learn much. Just building a relationship. They're trying to see if I'm the right fit to be first pick as a QB and go and possibly as a face of franchise. They're trying to figure out if it's the guy that they should invest all the time, energy, effort, and money into, which is obviously important in this situation. So it was great. And just building relationships," Williams said.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DYWxlYiBXaWxsaWFtcyBhbmQgS2VlbmFuIEFsbGVuIGxpbmsgYWhl YWQgb2YgVVNDJiMzOTtzIFBybyBEYXkg8J+knTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0FMRUJjc3c/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENB TEVCY3N3PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdXNj ZmI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHVzY2ZiPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vWUx5TmFiWVNUZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1lMeU5h YllTVGc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTkZMIChATkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05GTC9zdGF0dXMvMTc3MDUxMDcyODgyODUxNDYz Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyMCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Williams, who passed for 10,082 yards, 93 touchdowns and 14 interceptions and rushed for 966 yards and 27 TDs over one season at Oklahoma and two at USC (including winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022), did not do any of the testing at Pro Day. When it was over, he reflected on being on the brink of living out his dreams as a top pick in the NFL draft. "Yeah, I may not see it right now, but I sit back sometimes and I think, wow, I've been working my tail off just to get to this point and working my tail off for the points after. And so I'm excited and I'm ready. I've been preparing [for] the things I'm not ready for -- I'll find a way to be ready -- so I'm excited," he said. Watch the full interview with Williams here and more video from his field work:

USC's other NFL hopefuls ...

In addition to Williams, defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, safety Calen Bullock, defensive lineman Solomon Byrd, long-snapper Jac Casasante, offensive lineman Justin Dedich, running back Austin Jones, offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston, linebacker Shane Lee, running back MarShawn Lloyd, wide receiver Brenden Rice, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace, punter Aadyn Sleep-Dalton, defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni, wide receiver Tahj Washington and safety Max Williams participated in Pro Day. Former Trojans offensive linemen Brett Neilon, Joe Bryson and former wide receiver John Jackson III also participated. Here were the testing/timing/measurement data for the former Trojans.