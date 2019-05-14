SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kicker Parker Lewis essentially shut down his recruitment last summer, prior to his junior season of high school, when he committed to USC.

At that time the Trojans and Arizona were his two firm offers, though he felt more programs were set to join the mix had he continued to let the process play out.

Instead, he knew where he wanted to go, he says.

"I knew immediately going to USC that if I got the offer I was going to commit," Lewis explained to TrojanSports.com last week.

The Saguaro High School prospect cited his strong relationship with USC special teams coordinator John Baxter, the university's academic profile and football tradition along with the Los Angeles area as key factors for him.

As he put it, "Everything was there. Couldn't be happier."

But there's another interesting layer to it as well.

"My grandpa actually got offered [by USC] his junior year and couldn't go because he tore his shoulder. So [I'm] kind of like fulfilling his legacy that he never got to pursue," Lewis shared. "... He unfortunately passed away in 2011, but growing up he was always talking about it. Everything came full circle when that happened."

Lewis said he talks to Baxter and USC head coach Clay Helton every couple weeks and he is planning to enroll early next winter.

He followed a familiar path into the craft, transitioning from soccer after his seventh grade year and finding himself a quick study as a kicker. By his freshman season he saw his potential to play at the next level and hit the camp circuit to continue to refine his craft.

According to Saguaro's MaxPreps page, Lewis was 3 of 5 on field goals last fall with a long of 52 while also converting 86 of 92 extra points for the high-scoring Sabercats.

He's the No. 9-ranked kicker in the 2020 class, according to Kohl's Kicking Camps

"My farthest field goal [in practice] is 67 yards, but I think in a game my max would be 60. I'd probably say 60," Lewis said of his range. "I've already done a 60-yard field goal with live snap and hold, so I feel very confident at 60 being my top range."

He says he wants to focus on perfecting his kickoffs this fall as he gets ready to make the jump to college, hoping to compete for the job next spring against veterans Chase McGrath, Michael Brown and Alex Stadthaus, who will all still have eligibility heading into 2020.

"What coach Baxter said, he wants to go in there and compete and if I don't win the job redshirt, but he wants to use the redshirt as a safety net," Lewis said. "But I'm looking forward to it, can't wait for the opportunity."

