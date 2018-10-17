CB Ayden Hector talks family ties to Trojans, USC interest after visit
Ayden Hector's recruitment is gaining significant momentum during his junior season at Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Wash., with programs from the SEC and Big Ten joining the pursuit of the 2020 3-star defensive back.
But USC has been in on Hector for a while now, offering him a scholarship a year ago, and after his visit to the Coliseum on Saturday for the game against Colorado, he affirmed that the Trojans remain very high on his list.
My first unofficial to #USC. Thanks Coach Bradford @LockDown and the Trojan Family. Appreciate all the love @USC_FB #FightOn pic.twitter.com/HPUeZiIj0h— Ayden Hector (@AydenHector2) October 14, 2018
