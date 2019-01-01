TrojanSports.com

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Whichever school 5-star cornerback and former USC commit Chris Steele announces as his choice Saturday, the Trojans never let up in their pursuit to get him back in their 2019 class.

After his first All-American Bowl practice in the Alamodome on Tuesday, Steele pulled his phone out to show that he just received a text message from USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast.

"I just got a text from Coach P earlier, Coach Pendergast not even 10 minutes ago," Steele said. "... I've been keeping in contact with them and stuff. It's been a real full-court press. It hasn't really slowed down at all."

Steele's high-profile recruitment, which has included commitments to and de-commitments from both UCLA and USC, will end this week as he announces his final decision during the All-American Bowl live on NBC.