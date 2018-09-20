Making his own college decision was only the first step of this final push to signing day for 5-star cornerback Chris Steele.

Now the USC commit is transitioning from recruit to recruiter in trying to bolster the Trojans' 2019 haul, using his stature as the face of the class and one of the top prospects in the country to sway other top targets to join him.

"Every class, I've heard this from other coaches so I kind of ran with it, every class has that one dude who's kind of like the leader of the class just because of [what] he brings to the table, his type of play, everything. ... This year I would consider it me just because I'm close to literally every recruit in like every state," Steele told TrojanSports.com

"So I have the opportunity to just make a difference. I'd say I have a pretty big impact because I've had recruits tell me, 'I'm going wherever you go.' So I feel like I am pretty important to this class, and I'm just working on a few dudes because I feel like California, the West Coast, has the best talent, so if you lock down the West Coast you're winning."

So who's in Steele's crosshairs?

He says he was pushing St. John Bosco High School teammate Jude Wolfe hard before the 4-star prospect committed to USC in August, and now he's working on fellow Bosco cornerback Trent McDuffie, rated a three-star "athlete.