It's been five weeks since Clay Helton last addressed the media on Early Signing Day. In that time, USC has lost its offensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and top prospect, in addition to several receivers to transfers.

In an article published on USC's official site, Helton addresses all those developments, as well as the new offensive coordinator -- Graham Harrell is not explicitly named, however. USC also announced it will begin spring practice the first week of March and conclude in mid-April, with its spring showcase set for April 6 (no other dates have been released yet).

Here are some of the highlights from the story:

--on the new OC, who he says will be fully responsible for play-calling: "We should be able to announce our new coordinator very soon, someone we believe will take our offense to new heights. Our new OC will be someone who is knowledgeable, innovative, dynamic and successful in both the pass and run games and has the ability to teach the system to the entire offensive unit. Someone who is just as concerned about the fundamentals and techniques of the game as he is with scheme. An aggressive mind as a play caller with the ability to adjust to what is going on within the game. A natural leader who brings great energy, passion and production to the offensive side of the ball. ... My job on game days will be managing game situations."

--on Kliff Kingsbury leaving: "Unfortunately, losing coaches is part of the industry. For Kliff to have the chance to be a head coach in the NFL was a tremendous opportunity and I was happy for him. I wish him nothing but the best. He is a very talented coach, which was the reason we brought him to USC."

--on Ivan Lewis leaving and the S&C situation: "I am happy for Ivan. It always has been his dream to coach in the NFL if it was with the right organization. He had turned down offers in the past, but the Seahawks organization was too good of an opportunity to pass up. I want all our coaches and players to be able to fulfill their dreams. Ivan's replacement will be someone who can develop our players' total body as well as design programs for their skill specific needs. That programming should incorporate strength, conditioning, speed training, functional football movements, preventative injury exercises, flexibility, diet and sleep. That person will be forward thinking when it comes to the art of sports science and how it can help our players gain a competitive advantage. They should have the leadership skills and confidence to lead a group of 110 young men, being firm but fair and holding them accountable to their responsibilities. Someone who will coach them hard, but also develop relationships built on trust and honesty. And someone who will establish toughness, discipline and teamwork that will carry over to the practice field and games."

--on Bru McCoy leaving: "Bru's decision was personal to him. He is a fine young man who has a bright future and I wish him well."

--on USC's recent wave of transfers: "We have a couple players who are graduating this semester, some in just three years' time, and they wanted the opportunity to have a larger role on another team, so they will be graduate transfers. All are terrific men, good students and players. I want the best for each of them. ... Transferring has become more common in college football recently. The new NCAA transfer portal has allowed student-athletes to more easily seek a new opportunity at another university. The other day, there were 1,986 football players in the portal and 1,362 were Division I. Everyone is experiencing attrition. It is something that all head coaches have to manage when it comes to rosters and recruiting."

--on the 2019 season: "We have a chip on our shoulders and something to prove. We know we have to live with last season for the next seven months. I have been watching our team improve every day this off-season and I can't wait for the Trojan Family to see the results of the hard work they are putting in."



