Near the end of his post-practice media session Tuesday, USC coach Clay Helton was asked a roundabout question about how he compartmentalizes the noise around the program and speculation (about his job status) during the season.

His response was as expected.

"For myself personally I just focus on the 110 men out there. I have three children by birth and 110 I've had the honor to adopt, and when you think about them as your children and your sons you concentrate your full attention on them on and not anything outside this wall," Helton said. "Because the fact of the matter is they have something truly, truly special to play for down the stretch here. What an awesome story it would be to go win the Pac-12 South and go be Pac-12 champions, to go play in a Rose Bowl.

"That opportunity is there and we've got to work our butts off to be able to get there so you have to have great focus on that and worry about your kids and allowing them to be successful. You don't have time for the outside noise and neither do they."

Helton is 8-9 since the start of the 2018 season, including a 5-7 finish last fall. His job status has been hovering over the program for a year now and that cloud has intensified through the Trojans' up-and-down start to this season.

An overtime loss at BYU in a very winnable game didn't help, an upset win over then-No. 10 Utah at home the next week offered optimism for some (not all) and then the 28-14 loss at Washington the following week ratcheted up the speculation further. To be fair, Helton's Trojans were undermined by a 3-interception performance from their third-string quarterback in that loss to the Huskies, but the program's frustrated fan base doesn't seem inclined to accept any more excuses for USC's fall from the national picture.

The Trojans' road game at No. 9/10 Notre Dame on Saturday night would seem to loom large for Helton's future, for if he is going to sway a new athletic director -- who has not yet been hired -- to give him more time he would seem to need an overwhelmingly strong finish to this season.

Meanwhile, Helton was asked if he had to address the rampant speculation about his status with the players after the loss at Washington.

"Even after the Washington loss, I said, 'Hey guys, understand this, everybody in the world is going to try to separate you. Everybody in the world is going to try to separate … especially on a bye week. You know what gets rid of all the noise is being successful, winning the next game, focusing on the next game. That eliminates a lot of noise,'" Helton said. "That's the way we've always approached it, just one week at a time, do our job, try to win the next game."

