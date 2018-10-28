Redshirt-freshman Jack Sears made a strong impression on USC coach Clay Helton on Saturday in his college debut, but Helton didn't waver a day later when asked about his quarterback depth chart moving forward.

"Obviously, if [JT Daniels] is cleared he will start in the game. If he's not then we'll go just like we did last game with Jack and Holden [Thomas] and Brandon [Purdue]," Helton said Sunday night on his weekly media conference call.

Daniels, who started the first seven games of the season, is not yet cleared through the concussion protocol, Helton said. The true freshman was not active on Saturday as Sears completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and one fumbled option pitch.

Sears started slow, including that early turnover, but he closed strong while leading USC to three straight touchdowns and a brief second-half lead before Arizona State eventually closed out a 38-35 win.



Daniels has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 1,629 yards, 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He sustained a concussion at the end of the third quarter of USC's loss the previous week to Utah. Backup QB Matt Fink took over, but he came out of that game with three broken ribs and is also unavailable.

Helton said he expected to know more on Daniels' status Tuesday when he next meets with reporters after practice.

"I'm confident in JT and what he's done for our football team," Helton said. "I'm excessively proud, I said it last night but I'll say it again, of what Matt [Fink] and Jack have done for our football team when JT has been out -- I think has been exceptional. It's a credit to them, both as players and as men. ...

"It's obvious that both guys not only can compete at this level but be successful at this level. And that's great to see. It's what you want to have is to have multiple quarterbacks that can walk into a game and be effective. So I know Jack will prepare just as hard and be ready for his opportunity again whether that's this week or in weeks to come."