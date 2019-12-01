News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 16:27:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Clay Helton continues recruiting as speculation swirls about his future

Everybody is awaiting USC's decision on the future of head coach Clay Helton.
Everybody is awaiting USC's decision on the future of head coach Clay Helton. (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Images)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

As reports swirled Sunday morning about Clay Helton's status as USC football coach, he continued recruiting.

Helton and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert made an in-home visit with 4-star 2020 WR commit Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), from which Jackson tweeted a photo.

USC has a team meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A source said the meeting was already part of the team's Plan B schedule -- in the event Utah beat Colorado on Saturday night to end the Trojans' Pac-12 title hopes. Sunday is normally an off day for the team.

**Join the discussion on Trojan Talk**

NOT SUBSCRIBED?

We have two new promos ongoing. Take HALF OFF the first year of a new annual subscription and get a $49.50 coupon code to spend on an extensive stock of USC gear at the Rivals Fan Shop, or get $75 in FREE ADIDAS GEAR along with a discounted subscription. Choose the option that is best for you! Details and sign-up links here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}