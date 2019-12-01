Clay Helton continues recruiting as speculation swirls about his future
As reports swirled Sunday morning about Clay Helton's status as USC football coach, he continued recruiting.
Helton and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert made an in-home visit with 4-star 2020 WR commit Joshua Jackson (Narbonne HS), from which Jackson tweeted a photo.
FIGHT ON !✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/IWo57EZcal— Joshua Jackson Jr (@JoshuaJacksonJr) December 1, 2019
USC has a team meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A source said the meeting was already part of the team's Plan B schedule -- in the event Utah beat Colorado on Saturday night to end the Trojans' Pac-12 title hopes. Sunday is normally an off day for the team.
NOT SUBSCRIBED?
We have two new promos ongoing. Take HALF OFF the first year of a new annual subscription and get a $49.50 coupon code to spend on an extensive stock of USC gear at the Rivals Fan Shop, or get $75 in FREE ADIDAS GEAR along with a discounted subscription. Choose the option that is best for you! Details and sign-up links here.