TrojanSports - Clay Helton emphasizes high expectations for USC junior LB Palaie Gaoteote

USC coach Clay Helton doubled down on his preseason praise for junior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote on Thursday, highlighting "EA" as one of the players he's most eager to watch on Saturday as the Trojans open their season against Arizona State.

And at this point, it's hard not to buy into the narrative that the former 5-star prospect could be in for his best season yet with the program.

"I'll tell you the one I cannot wait to see play, I'm expecting big things from EA. He has just had an amazing six weeks," Helton said. "I can't wait to see his progression under T.O. That's one of the more exciting things that I'm looking forward to watching is to see his progression."

Trojans fans are right with him, eager to see one of the most physically talented players on the roster reach his peak potential after showing it in flashes the last two years.

Gaoteote had 58 tackles and 3 tackles for loss last season while limited to eight games playing through and around a significant ankle injury, a re-aggravation of that ankle injury and other bumps and bruises that took a toll on him. He had 4.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks as a freshman in a more limited role.

But he has also been inconsistent -- ranking second on the team with 14 missed tackles last season, per PFF -- and often didn't look totally comfortable or confident in the defense. The arrival of new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, who coaches the linebackers himself, represented a fresh start for Gaoteote, and by all accounts it's one he's making the most of so far.

"When you see a guy that's very talented and, the thing about it is I've been him -- not as talented as him, but I've gone through that position my whole life and I've coached it my whole life so there's little things that I think at the end of the day can make somebody better that I want to share those experiences with," Orlando said. "But really at the end of the day [it's] run to the football as hard as you can -- he's doing that on his own, not because I'm saying it. I think it's just when it finally clicks in that 'I can be really good' and it's the player [who makes that decision].

"There's a lot of things that are behind the scenes, trust me. You're gonna butt heads a little bit, there's some hard love, there's a whole bunch of stuff that goes into it. But eventually when you go out on the field and you say, 'You know what, man, I can be this dude' -- that's the player, not the coach."

Gaoteote talked with reporters on Wednesday about his relationship with his new coach, and it was perhaps the most telling comment he made overall.

"Coach Orlando as a straight shooter. One of the biggest things he preaches is honesty, and ever since he's been here he's been nothing but honest with us. That's just been what drives us to just get better for him," he said.

Gaoteote wasn't quite as revealing when asked what is different about playing in this defense for him compared to the system in which he played the last two years.

"I think it's just a lot of mentality stuff that we have. It's a lot of things like coach said, just running and hitting, just flying around. A lot of it is just the communication part and just being on one level and just having all levels clicking and just being a unit, the whole defense as a whole," he said.

What is known is that "EA" will be playing the "Rover" inside linebacker position, which has historically been a very productive spot in Orlando's defenses, called upon to blitz a significant amount. Through two seasons, Gaoteote's best moments have come when he's played loose and free and put his elite athleticism to work trying to create havoc in the opponent's backfield.

In addition to his comments Thursday, Helton had earlier said that Orlando has taken Gaoteote's game "to another level," and if all of this is an accurate reflection then "EA" will indeed be one of the most intriguing players to watch Saturday and through this season.

"I think I've still got a lot to prove," he said. "Definitely, that's just what I go out with -- the mentality is just working hard. That's what coach preaches is practice hard, so definitely have a lot to prove and just excited to compete and excited to get out there."