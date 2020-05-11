Shaw on the scenarios being discussed behind-the-scenes for how to have a 2020 college football season ...

"Once again, that's a long conversation. We've had a lot of them on the working group as well as talking to coaches, and there's so many. But the most important thing, as Clay talked very specifically, what is the safest way to go about doing what we want to do? And we have to have processes that are vetted by our medical professionals, and we have to have contingency plans. So we start with what makes the most sense, what's the best way to do what we're going to do? If you have a completely open campus, that's one thing. If you have a partially open campus, what can you do with your student-athletes, how can we get them back in the weight room, what's the process of bringing people back together? What's the quarantine look like, what's the testing look like? Many of us believe that the testing is going to be different two months from now than it is now. The rapid diagnostic testing is something that's got to be vital to us re-incorporating people back into one small area. If someone does test positive, we've got to find them quickly and isolate them very quickly. So those things have to be in place before we can go to step 2. But at the same time we have to talk about step 1, step 2, step 3, step 4, in order to be ready for the eventuality of us getting back together. And if something does happen, we have to have talked about it, met about it, talked to professionals about it and have a process in place for whatever happens when we start to reincorporate our people back on campus."

Helton and Shaw asked about concerns of California staying "closed" if other regions/others open up for football ...

Helton: "Obviously there's a lot of unknown out there, and like I said earlier, I really think we're going to get a lot clearer picture about 6-8 weeks from now. We all are glass-half-full guys, I think we all are optimistic [of] having the opportunity to play a season. And just not knowing what that start date looks like or what that structure looks like. The one thing I have been encouraged by about all our meetings, the discussions have been on a national scope. Everybody's got a different situation, everybody could have the opportunity to be back on campus with volunteer workouts or some of us are still going through stay-at-home orders, we're all in different scenarios, but the one thing I've been very appreciative of in the discussions has been the opportunity to start all together and just not knowing when that start date is or what that structure is going to look like. I think we're all optimistic as the NCAA and as coaches to have the opportunity to play together."