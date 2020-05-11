Clay Helton on hopes for the fall: 'We're optimistic about a season'
The Pac-12 is rolling out its football coaches this week to speak on various issues facing the sport in these unusual times.
On Monday, USC coach Clay Helton joined Stanford's David Shaw and Washington State's Nick Rolovich to answer questions from reporters via a Zoom chat about expectations for a 2020 college football season, concerns about some regions being ready to re-open before others (like California), whether an all-conference schedule is viable, what should become of the bowl and College Football Playoff structure, etc.
Mostly, the sentiment remains one of wait-and-see and cautious optimism.
"We're all optimistic as coaches. I think we're glass-half-full people, and we're optimistic about a season," Helton said. "We don't know what that timing is of a start date, and we don't know the structure, but we've been talking about all different scenarios. About the opportunity to maybe start it on time, the opportunity that maybe it's pushed back, the opportunity that maybe it's more of an abbreviated conference schedule, what does the playoff look like? All of those conversations are being had, not only within conference meetings with the head coaches, but the commissioners, the NCAA to put together the best structure we can for a season.
"I think at the end of the day, what I've taken away from coaches, is we're all going to have a tremendous gratitude whatever that structure is to be able to play the game that we love and feel fortunate enough if we're in that scenario that this virus and this crisis has been put a little bit further behind us. ... We'll find out probably 6-8 weeks from now what a clearer picture is of that start date, that structure, what the end of the season is, that relationship with the NFL, how it plays into that with their timeline and calendar. But right now there is a lot of unknown, but the discussions and the meetings are happening weekly, hourly, to be honest with you, about what that looks like."
We've broken down the key comments from the coaches below:
Shaw on the scenarios being discussed behind-the-scenes for how to have a 2020 college football season ...
"Once again, that's a long conversation. We've had a lot of them on the working group as well as talking to coaches, and there's so many. But the most important thing, as Clay talked very specifically, what is the safest way to go about doing what we want to do? And we have to have processes that are vetted by our medical professionals, and we have to have contingency plans. So we start with what makes the most sense, what's the best way to do what we're going to do? If you have a completely open campus, that's one thing. If you have a partially open campus, what can you do with your student-athletes, how can we get them back in the weight room, what's the process of bringing people back together? What's the quarantine look like, what's the testing look like? Many of us believe that the testing is going to be different two months from now than it is now. The rapid diagnostic testing is something that's got to be vital to us re-incorporating people back into one small area. If someone does test positive, we've got to find them quickly and isolate them very quickly. So those things have to be in place before we can go to step 2. But at the same time we have to talk about step 1, step 2, step 3, step 4, in order to be ready for the eventuality of us getting back together. And if something does happen, we have to have talked about it, met about it, talked to professionals about it and have a process in place for whatever happens when we start to reincorporate our people back on campus."
Helton and Shaw asked about concerns of California staying "closed" if other regions/others open up for football ...
Helton: "Obviously there's a lot of unknown out there, and like I said earlier, I really think we're going to get a lot clearer picture about 6-8 weeks from now. We all are glass-half-full guys, I think we all are optimistic [of] having the opportunity to play a season. And just not knowing what that start date looks like or what that structure looks like. The one thing I have been encouraged by about all our meetings, the discussions have been on a national scope. Everybody's got a different situation, everybody could have the opportunity to be back on campus with volunteer workouts or some of us are still going through stay-at-home orders, we're all in different scenarios, but the one thing I've been very appreciative of in the discussions has been the opportunity to start all together and just not knowing when that start date is or what that structure is going to look like. I think we're all optimistic as the NCAA and as coaches to have the opportunity to play together."
