Clay Helton on injured USC LB Jordan Iosefa: 'He's taking a step back'

USC redshirt senior linebacker Jordan Iosefa has missed the last two seasons with knee injuries/surgeries and had been limited through the preseason, working off to the side with trainers each day.

On Tuesday, coach Clay Helton said that Iosefa would be "taking a step back" from his daily routine and working more as a player-coach for the time being.

Helton did not rule out Iosefa getting on the field late this season, even if only briefly.

"Jordan's out here each and every day and he and I have visited. He's had a couple surgeries on that knee, he really was hoping it would be further along, but after you've had a couple major surgeries like that it's something that right now he's taking a step back," Helton said. "Still going to be Coach Iosefa out here -- he's got the jersey on, he's continuing to progress and we'll see where we are in October, November. Like I told him, I said, 'Man, I'd love to see you out there for a snap at the end of the year to come all the way back,' but that's going to be his choice."

Iosefa is in his sixth year with the program. He initially underwent surgery before the 2019 season and was expected to return in a month and a half or so, but that never happened as he later needed a second procedure that November to fix a chondral defect (cartilage issue).

Still, he was projected as a favorite for a starting job in 2020 before that didn't materialize either, with Iosefa sitting out the season again.

"When I got hurt back in my junior year [spring] I was running full speed within like five weeks. In this case, back in October [of 2019], it was already three months went by and nothing was healed yet," Iosefa had told TrojanSports.com in May of 2020. "There was still lingering pain and problems, so just getting past that and having to do it again was kind of upsetting, but it is what it is and I can't control that type of thing."

It's unclear what setbacks have occurred since then, but watching Iosefa work out this month he looked to wince when he would plant on that injured knee.

It was looking unlikely he'd be able to contribute this fall, so the comments from Helton on Tuesday were not surprising. Iosefa was out there in uniform at practice, though, riding a stationary bike at times and watching and helping teammates at others points of the day.

Iosefa has played in 36 games with 16 starts for the Trojans, totaling 78 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 6 pass deflections, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his collegiate career.

"He's been such a great leader for us. He's like a second coach to me. He's got an unbelievable career in coaching -- I've already told him that -- and the way he's developed Kana'i [Mauga] and Ralen [Goforth] and those linebackers and just taken them under his wing as not only a leader but almost like a brother figure on the field and off, he's a special, special man. And it's a big part of our team having him out here," Helton said.