Clay Helton provides encouraging update on USC 5-star WR Bru McCoy
Two weeks into camp 5-star freshman Bru McCoy still has not been involved or around the USC practice field as he deals with a lingering illness that also kept him out of the summer player-run practices.
Of course, it's not even clear yet if he'd be able to contribute this year if healthy, as he continues to await an NCAA decision on his petition for an eligibility waiver after his roundtrip transfers to and from Texas.
But the first obstacle is just getting him back on the practice field.
Trojans coach Clay Helton indicated he doesn't expect that to happen anytime soon, but he offered an encouraging update Thursday nonetheless.
WANT TO READ MORE? TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR SPECIAL PRESEASON DEAL TO UNLOCK PREMIUM ACCESS:
Get 25 percent off the first year of a new annual subscription PLUS a $75 eCard to spend at the Adidas store. Stock up on gear for the fall and unlock premium access to the most in-depth coverage of USC football anywhere -- including unmatched analysis, exclusive feature stories and podcasts, thorough Trojans recruiting coverage and our engaging message board. ALL FOR ONE LOW PRICE!
New users start here (must use promo code Adidas):
https://usc.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=adidas
Registered accounts sign in and start here (must use promo code Adidas):
https://usc.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=adidas
Following successful payment, users will receive a $75 eCard to the Adidas store. Check it out here. Please allow up to 10 business days for the delivery of the eCard, which does not expire.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news