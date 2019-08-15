Two weeks into camp 5-star freshman Bru McCoy still has not been involved or around the USC practice field as he deals with a lingering illness that also kept him out of the summer player-run practices.

Of course, it's not even clear yet if he'd be able to contribute this year if healthy, as he continues to await an NCAA decision on his petition for an eligibility waiver after his roundtrip transfers to and from Texas.



But the first obstacle is just getting him back on the practice field.

Trojans coach Clay Helton indicated he doesn't expect that to happen anytime soon, but he offered an encouraging update Thursday nonetheless.

