USC's first game since head coach Clay Helton officially took over the play-calling was an offensive success, as the Trojans put up season-highs with 509 yards of offense, 332 rushing yards and 25 first downs.

Of course, it was a conducive situation within which to build some much-needed confidence for the unit, going against an Oregon State defense that ranks 128th out of 129 FBS teams in total defense.

The resurgence of the USC rushing attack -- for a unit that had only two prior games with at least 150 rushing yards this fall -- is significant only if it proves sustainable to any degree.

And, really, it will be easier in general to assess Helton as a play-caller after USC's home game this week with Cal, which ranks 19th nationally in total defense (323.2 yards per game allowed).

As for the players' perspective, they said they didn't think the offense was dramatically different overall going from offensive coordinator Tee Martin's play-calling to Helton.

"It was difficult for me to see a difference in play-calling, especially because Helton can't change too much -- he can't change the whole scheme in one week," quarterback JT Daniels said. "I think a big reason you saw the offense explode tonight was a lot on the run game and a very balanced attack."

Said running back Aca'Cedric Ware, who rumbled for 205 yards and 3 TDs on 17 carries: "It was pretty much the same thing -- we run the ball, throw the ball over their heads. Same thing as Tee, no difference. Like I said there was just more of a sense of urgency."

Ah, but that last point is noteworthy.

It was the most interesting comment that came from the postgame interviews Saturday night, as it related to Helton's impact on the offense, and Ware expounded upon it.

"Everybody had to have more sense of urgency. With Coach Helton and his new style of play-calling, it was faster, so we all had to make sure we were on the same page," he said. "It's not a big difference, it's just, I would say he's more a tempo guy. You bust a big play, he likes to go tempo."

Helton was then asked about his pace preferences during his Sunday night conference call with reporters.

"I think every play-caller is different. I went into the game at the beginning of the week telling them that we would use tempo, that I would stay in a personnel group and not kind of switch back and forth. That's just my style, and the tempo would be a little bit faster," he explained. "I wanted to be able to play fast this week, and I reminded the kids of it on gameday in our last meeting, and I thought they took it to heart. I saw their eyes get back to the signalers as fast as possible, get lined up and execute the plays. You know, at the end of the day it's about making first downs, moving the ball, keeping the chains moving and hopefully wearing down a defense as a game persists on. ...

"I want to do things that they know inside and out, that are simple and let them play fast. I thought the tempo was good in this game. Hopefully it will continue."

For what it's worth, USC ran 70 offensive plays Saturday night, which is its fourth-highest total of the season but only the second time since Week 3 that the offense has reached that mark.

Helton, who has been heaping praise on Martin since stripping him of the play-calling duties, also highlighted the communication between he and the coaches up in the box, with Martin and newly-minted 10th assistant Mike Goff diagnosing the secondary and defensive fronts from above.

"It's something that is natural. I've done it a bunch over my career, and it's something that I'm very fortunate to have unbelievable people around me," Helton said. "I thought Tee was phenomenal in the box, being my eyes, and the information that I got made it extremely easy. But it felt natural. It's one game, and we'll try to get better and do even better for the next one."

