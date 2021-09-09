Clay Helton says offense will have 'more personnel groupings' vs. Stanford

For USC fans still bemoaning the offense's lackluster debut last week, one reason for optimism that things might open up a bit more for the Trojans on Saturday is the return of sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

After missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury and sitting out the first game following a "health and safety protocols" setback, Bryant looked impressive this week in practice and all signs point toward him having a significant role vs. Stanford.

"With Gary, it opens up more personnel groupings, definitely. I’ll tell you, Gary has had an unbelievable week of work, so I think you’ll see him not only offensively, but you’ll see him in some special teams situations. We love him with the ball in his hands," coach Clay Helton said. "We have some specific packages for him to be able to get on the field as well as contribute in a major way.

"We’re carrying more personnel groupings in this game -- not to dive into the specifics -- but we’re healthier out at the position right now, and being able to get a Gary back is important."

Aside from star Drake London's heavy workload, there was only one other pass targeted for a wide receiver in the second half last week vs. San Jose State (an incompletion to Tahj Washington), while three went to tight ends and one to a running back. So considering that, yeah, Bryant's return does indeed seem important for the Trojans.

While Bryant had just 7 catches for 51 yards as a freshman last year, USC really only had one truly established wide receiver in London to open the season, while Washington (4 catches for 56 yards and a TD) and Bryant (a top 50 national prospect in the 2020 recruiting class) projected as the most likely 2A/2B receivers.

Washington is speedy and will no doubt make some plays downfield this season, but his greater strength is in his yards-after-catch abilities in the short and intermediate passing game. Bryant, who just glides down the field with long strides, could be the true field-stretching threat the Trojans need to complement London (who, of course, can do a little bit of everything).

We wrote in-depth on Bryant on Tuesday, including his thoughts looking ahead to his season debut.

As for Helton's comments Thursday morning in his Zoom call with reporters, the most interesting takeaway was his intimation that USC will open the playbook a little further after its tight end-heavy, 12-personnel look in the win over San Jose State, a game in which the offense found the end zone only once in the first 58 minutes while heading into the fourth quarter with a tenuous six-point lead.

"I look forward to watching this week as we kind of increase the personnel packages and be able to hopefully throw off Stanford a little bit by being able to dive in and out of things that we think are effective," he said.

That said, Helton said that 12 personnel package will be somethin the Trojans utilize all season when it makes sense. He added that he felt that particular look "vanilla'd that defense out from a blitz standpoint -- it really kept them in a four-down, four-man rush mode."