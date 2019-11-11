The USC coaches faced a big decision this week whether to continue playing freshman running back Kenan Christon beyond the four-game redshirt limit or to shut him down for the season and protect a year of eligibility for the speedster.

Coach Clay Helton said Monday night on the Trojans Live radio show that decision has been made and Christon will not redshirt.

"I think Kenan has done an unbelievable job while those three other backs have been out, and I felt last game was his best game, most complete game by far. So we're going to give him the honor of going out there and we're going to continue playing him," Helton said. "We made that commitment to play him for the rest of the season, just where we are with the other backs. He's produced and he deserves that."

Christon was thrust into an unexpected role last month when running backs Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp were all lost to injury within the span of about a week. Malepeai underwent a minor knee surgery and is nearing a return after missing four games, Carr has missed three games with an injured hamstring and Stepp had ankle surgery and seems unlikely to return during the regular-season.

That left Christon as the lead back with former walk-on Quincy Jountti behind him on a RB depth chart that went from arguably the deepest position on the team to razor thin.

Christon, the state track champion from San Diego, is now second on the Trojans with 342 rushing yards, plus 88 receiving yards and 5 combined touchdowns in four games. He's averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

Christon combined for 142 yards receiving and rushing Saturday while scoring two touchdowns through the air in the Trojans' 31-26 win at Arizona State. He was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his performance.

With Carr and Malepeai close to a return, though, there was a question as to how the Trojans would handle Christon.

Helton had an encouraging update on Carr during his comments Monday.

"We had a light walkthrough today. I thought there was some confidence in Stephen today. He is going to practice tomorrow, so I'll get a great taste for where he's at. I think Vae's a little bit behind him, so we'll progress Vae. I think by Wednesday or Thursday we'll know exactly where he's at, but he's slightly behind Stephen," Helton said.

It sounds like regardless of the impending return of the older backs, there was mutual interest in keeping Christon active.

For his part, the young running back was asked after the game Saturday what he wanted to do and deferred to the coaches.

"It doesn't really matter too much. If I redshirt, that's cool. If I don't, even better. I just want to do what's best for the team," he said then.