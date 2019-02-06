As this recruiting cycle neared its culmination, the USC staff continued to cast its net out wider and wider to find help in the secondary.

As coach Clay Helton put it Wednesday, "We really felt that there was a desperate need to continue searching for defensive backs."

It showed in the flurry of late offers the Trojans doled out as they circled back to a couple programs they had already recruited heavily, scoured the JUCO ranks for a ready-to-play option and reached out east to see what they could find there.

When it was all over on National Signing Day, the result was eight (or nine) defensive backs.

After signing 4-star cornerback Max Williams (Gardena Serra HS), 3-star versatile DB Trey Davis (Federal Way HS/Federal Way, Wash.) and 3-star safety/nickel Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Orlando, Fla.) in December during the early signing period, USC added significantly to that haul on Wednesday.

The Trojans flipped 4-star cornerback Adonis Otey (6-1, 180, Blackman HS/Murfreesboro, Tenn.) off his Arkansas commitment and also signed 3-star safety Dorian Hewett (6-0, 180, North Shore HS/Houston, Texas), JUCO cornerback Jaylen Watson (Ventura College), 3-star cornerback Jayden Williams (6-1, 195, Corona Centennial HS), 2-star safety Kaulana Makaula (6-3, 190, Punahou School/Honolulu, Hawaii) and 3-star prospect Tuasivi Nomura (6-1, 210, Corona Centennial HS), who in December expressed that he was being recruited as a likely nickel but was identified as a projected outside linebacker by Helton.

"We had lost seven defensive backs off of last year's roster. Basically the entire starting secondary, and with the possibility of losing another senior after this season, that was eight total DBs in a two-year time," Helton said. "So we felt like there was a great need at that position. We continued to garner at that position ... Five guys that really make us not only deep, but also very talented in a very short amount of time."

USC added seven players in all on National Signing Day, bringing its total class to 26 signees after landing the bulk of the group in December.

The headliner of the group Wednesday was 4-star wide receiver Kyle Ford (6-2, 210, Orange Lutheran HS), who was the only offensive player added in this wave. He's ranked the No. 9 WR in this class and the No. 65 overall prospect nationally.

Part of the storyline for USC, though, was also the misses.

After 4-star offensive tackle Enokk Vimahi (Kahuku HS/Kahuku, Hawaii) had said the Trojans were his top choice in late December, his mind changed a few weeks later and he ended up signing with Ohio State on Wednesday.

Longtime USC 4-star WR commit Puka Nacua (Orem HS/Orem, Utah) delayed his decision, but the expectation is that he'll end up elsewhere after taking late official visits to Washington, Oregon and UCLA.

The Trojans weren't able to rally and find a second running back in this class to pair with intriguing December signee Kenan Christon (Madison HS/San Diego). After longtime 3-star commit Jordan Wilmore (Lawndale HS) de-committed last month before signing with Utah on Wednesday, USC hosted 4-star TCU commit Darwin Barlow (Newton HS/Newton, Texas) and 4-star Alabama commit Keilan Robinson (St. John's College HS/Washington, D.C.) on official visits the last couple weeks, but both players followed through on their respective commitments.

Asked if there was a contingency plan to find a second running back, perhaps via transfer, Helton acknowledged there is room to add.

"We signed 26 today and we actually left some space to be able to continue to garner young men if needed," he said, not addressing the running back situation specifically.

Overall, USC is now No. 18 in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. That's already the lowest slotting for the Trojans in the history of the rankings, which go back to 2002, with the previous low a pair of No. 13 finishes in 2002 and 2013.

And that number will drop further if/when Nacua ends up elsewhere, as he's still counted toward the ranking because he has not publicly de-committed.

Helton, of course, sold a positive message Wednesday while reviewing the class.

As for the players the Trojans did land, Ford following through on his commitment was significant, especially in light of McCoy's departure and Nacua's outlook.

"I think [he] is dynamic in what he does. He reminds me of a gentleman who was here today on campus in JuJu Smith[-Schuster]. That physicality at the position that Kyle brings, we can't wait to use," Helton said.

With regard to Nomura, Helton called the prospect a "Tasmanian devil."

"He reminds us of Uchenna [Nwosu]," Helton said. "Was a safety his junior year, moved down to outside linebacker this year and is a young man that we feel is an extreme talent and has got a very bright future."

As for the DBs and addressing that pressing need, again, the group came together late.

Nomura was offered by USC in mid-December, but the Trojans didn't start recruiting his teammate Jayden Williams until a week and a half ago. He ultimately chose USC over Washington after taking an official visit last weekend.

Hewett, a former Syracuse commit who also took an official visit last weekend, said the USC staff had been talking to him for three weeks. Otey came on the radar in late December and took his official visit here two weekends ago. That was enough to sway him off his Arkansas commitment.

Watson and Makaula, meanwhile, both took their official visits two weekends ago and committed that Sunday. Makaula, who was high school teammates with USC early signee Maninoa Tufono and another defensive target who got away (Marist Liufau, to Notre Dame), didn't catch the Trojans' attention until the week of the Polynesian Bowl in mid-January. He didn't receive his USC offer until he was on his visit here.

"We needed not only immediate help, but we also wanted to be able to plan for our future," Helton said of the DBs. "This year was a special year we felt for DBs, not only on the west coast, but we felt like we garnered three elite talents, one from Texas in Dorian Hewett, Briton Allen from Florida and Adonis Otey from Murfreesboro, Tenn. We went down to the south and acquired three kids that we feel can come in here and help us very very quickly.

"It was a need. We felt it going into this spring, we were able to do a couple things early in December, but we knew there was some special talent out there that was intrigued in us. We fought for those kids and we were able to get them."

So the final count for USC in this 2019 class is as follows:

-1 QB -- 3-star Kedon Slovis (Desert Mountain HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.)

-1 RB -- 3-star Kenon Christon (Madison HS/San Diego)

-3 WRs -- 4-star Kyle Ford (Orange Lutheran HS), 4-star Drake London (Moorpark HS), 3-star Munir McClain (JSerra HS)

-2 TEs -- 4-star Jude Wolfe (St. John Bosco HS), 4-star Ethan Rae (Orange Lutheran HS)

-3 OL -- 4-star Jason Rodriguez (Oak Hills HS), 3-star OG Gino Quinones (St. Louis School/Honolulu, Hawaii) and 2-star OG Tilini Livai (Narbonne HS)

-3 DL -- 4-star DE/OLB Drake Jackson (Corona Centennial HS), JUCO DL Nick Figueroa (Riverside CC) and 3-star DT De'jon Benton (Pittsburg HS/Oakland)

-4 LBs -- 4-star ILB Ralen Goforth (St. John Bosco HS), 4-star ILB Maninoa Tufono (Punahou School/Honolulu, Hawaii), 3-star LB Stanley Ta'ufo'ou (Grace Brethren HS) and 3-star OLB Tuasivi Nomura (Corona Centennial HS)

-8 DBs -- 4-star CB Max Williams (Gardena Serra HS), 4-star CB Adonis Otey (Blackman HS/Murfreesboro, Tenn.), JUCO CB Jaylen Watson (Ventura College), 3-star CB Jayden Williams (Corona Centennial HS), 3-star safety Dorian Hewett (North Shore HS/Houston, Texas), 3-star safety Briton Allen (IMG Academy/Orlando, Fla.), 3-star DB Trey Davis (Federal Way HS/Federal Way, Wash.) and 2-star safety Kaulana Makaula (Punahou School/Honolulu, Hawaii)

-1 P -- Ben Griffiths (Melbourne, Australia)