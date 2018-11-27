On Saturday night, when many were still questioning his own status and future, USC coach Clay Helton delivered a foretelling statement.

"As far as personnel and staff changes, I'll sit back and see where we're at and I'll visit with [athletic director Lynn] Swann and do exactly what needs to be done moving forward," he said.

Well, the dominoes are indeed tumbling.

-It started Monday with a report from Bruce Feldman that USC quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis was leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky. Full story.

But the flurry of moves didn't truly begin until Tuesday morning.

-Defensive line coach Kenechi Udeze tweeted out that he is no longer with the program. Adam Maya had an exclusive report on how his dismissal went down.

-Maya reported that defensive backs coach Ronnie Bradford has been let go.

-Maya reported that offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Tee Martin has been let go as well.

While staff changes were expected, it's curious why Helton waited until Tuesday, after sending those assistants out on in-home visits with key recruits on Sunday and Monday.

