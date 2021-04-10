TrojanSports - Clay Helton talks plans for filling USC's suddenly thin nickel spot

The first major injury setback of spring football came Tuesday for USC, and it came at an already thin spot as redshirt sophomore nickel Max Williams tore his left ACL for the second time and will now miss the season.

Williams was an emerging player in the Trojans defense and figured to push incumbent starting nickel Greg Johnson, who is missing this spring recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Johnson is expected back full-go for preseason camp, but in the meantime, the Trojans have 10 spring practices left and are now down their two primary players at that position.

Coach Clay Helton offered an interesting name as one of the replacements the staff will be looking at the rest of this month -- two-year starting safety Isaiah Pola-Mao.

"Two kids that we've identified that we're going to look over the next couple weeks, one is Isaiah Pola-Mao, who brings great athleticism in man coverage. He's always been a tremendous box player for us. If you remember the Stanford game, how well he was down at the line of scrimmage, as well as his ability to rush off the edge," Helton said Saturday morning. "We also looked at BAM, who you'll see out there -- Briton Allen -- who also brings those same intangibles. When you think about that position and you think about Max and Greg, the first thing they brought was coverage skills, then physicality to the flat zone, then pass-rushing ability. We feel that Zay and Bam bring that for us too."

USC is scrimmaging Saturday morning on the practice field and that will be one of the areas of interest -- not only in watching that nickel spot, which is an important role in the Trojans' base defense, but also for what Pola-Mao moving off his usual spot will mean for the main safety positions.

To this point, Pola-Mao and redshirt junior Chase Williams have been the first-team safeties. This would presumably give even more opportunity to Texas transfer Xavion Alford, who has worked with the second unit, as well as the three freshman early enrollees -- Calen Bullock, Anthony Beavers and Xamarion Gordon.

With Johnson due back for fall camp, it seems likely that Pola-Mao will eventually settle back into his familiar safety role, but it doesn't hurt to try some different looks in the spring.

"We have four young safeties that are back there also and it's going to give them more of an opportunity to grow," Helton said. "Isaiah's been in the system, he understands it and it just helps him grow also and puts some tools in his toolbox by being so versatile."

Helton talked about each of those players Saturday morning and what he's seen from them so far this spring ...

Chase Williams: "I've really enjoyed watching Chase play right now. He's acting like a veteran, a multi-year kid, which he is, and you can tell what the strength and conditioning program has done for him. His body has changed and his physicality has changed, but also how fast he is playing. I know you all weren't here Thursday, but he made a very veteran play in the run game on Thursday that really stood out to me and looked as fast and confident as I've seen him since he's been here. So to have a kid who has played in games, that has that confidence, that has that experience obviously, it helps you a lot sleep at night as a head coach."

Xavion Alford: "You can just tell Xavion's been in college football for a year, from his body to how he plays, the plays he's making, we're so inexperienced you can't put a value on that. And so to have a year under your belt as a college football player, you can see that shine through."

Calen Bullock: "Calen made two great interceptions in Thursday's practice and really stood out. ... I really think Calen is extremely rangy, has great ball skills, obviously is trying to put on some strength and weight, which will come, but I like his football instinctiveness, I really do."

Anthony Beavers: "Anthony, really what jumps out to me is his physicality. He has safety athleticism but plays the game physical like a linebacker. I love the way he plays the game and the physicality he brings to the table. I think he's going to be a guy who can roll down in the box and truly add to the box with a linebacker mentality, safety athleticism."

Xamarion Gordon: "Xamarion, I've been just ultra-impressed with from day one. You saw some unbelievable things that he did in high school, but his maturity on how he prepares has been like a pro to me. Just the way he handles strength and conditioning workouts, the way he's picked up the playbook probably faster than any of the young guys, to be honest with you. He's got great football smarts and I think has a really bright future here."

It's a position we'll be paying especially close attention to the rest of the spring. Williams has played in 20 games with six starts over his USC career, so he definitely has the edge on experience, but he's been inconsistent in those opportunities, so this would seem a prime opportunity for Alford -- who was recruited to Texas initially by USC safeties coach Craig Naivar -- to make the most of his first-team reps and see if that can become more of a competition that it's seemed so far with the static depth chart.