More and more these days in college football it's becoming commonplace for quarterbacks to transfer when they don't win the starting job in fall camp -- or, even, if they lose the job at some point thereafter.

Joe Burrow jumped from Ohio State to LSU after not claiming the starting job following spring practice. Kelly Bryant didn't hesitate in declaring he would transfer from Clemson after losing the starting job early this season.

USC redshirt-freshman Jack Sears is younger than both those guys, but he was looking at a tough situation ahead when ballyhooed true freshman JT Daniels won the Trojans' QB job in August and redshirt-sophomore Matt Fink was also slotted ahead of him on the depth chart.

Sears says he never thought about that, at least as it pertains to this year, and now he's taking the first-team QB reps to start the week as the Trojans wait to see if Daniels clears the concussion protocol (with Fink already ruled out with broken ribs).

Coach Clay Helton acknowledged Daniels will play Saturday against Arizona State if he is cleared even late in the week, and Adam Maya reported Monday that Daniels is already through the early stages and expected to be cleared.

But as he prepares for the possibility of getting on the field for the first time at USC, Sears reflected back on his thought process when the depth chart was announced in late August.

"The whole fall camp I was focused on winning the starting job. I never thought about Plan B or Plan C," Sears said Tuesday after practice. "I'm committed to this team and happy to come out and support my brothers and enjoy this season with them."