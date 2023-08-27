It started with a simple dump-off screen to the right that Branch caught at the line of scrimmage before spotting his block from teammate Makai Lemon, turning on the jets and splitting two helpless defenders -- who both fell to the ground without even getting a hand on him -- for a 25-yard touchdown.

"You seen it! You don't have to put into words once you're seeing it every day," he said.

"He's been showing that day in and day out. It was great to see everybody get to see what he's been up to," teammate Tahj Washington said afterward.

There will be no adjustment period to college football, no freshman learning curve, no delay -- the Zachariah Branch Show is already center stage after he scored two touchdowns in less than four and a half minutes at the end of the third quarter to help the No. 6-ranked Trojans turn a too-close-for-comfort game with San Jose State into a 56-28 season-opening win in the Coliseum.

And yet, he still managed to exceed expectations Saturday night by bringing all of that to fruition already in his USC debut.

Recruiting can be an inexact science in many cases, but one only needed to see Branch once at a camp, at a passing tournament or with his Bishop Gorman HS team to know he was a sure thing. A can't-miss. He was absolutely going to be a star and become one of the most exciting players in college football -- he was simply too fast and too talented for it to go any other way.

When he was a five-star prospect out of Las Vegas, his 7-on-7 games were appointment viewing because it wasn't just enough to be the best player on the field at all times -- Branch would dial it up further with one-handed catches, ankle-breaking juke moves and backflips in the end zone. He always knew the cameras were pointed his way and he made sure to give them all something special.

He secured the ensuing kickoff just inside the 5-yard line, cut right through the middle of the SJSU coverage unit while eluding three tackles in the span of 2 seconds, made a fourth defender fall awkwardly to the ground while cutting toward the left sideline only to look entirely boxed in around the Spartans' 20 before weaving back to the right between three defenders to scamper into the end zone for a 96-yard touchdown return.

That is, until Branch dipped even further into his bag of tricks.

That turned a 14-point lead into a three-touchdown game briefly, but San Jose State scored on its next possession to again return anxiety to the Cardinal and Gold faithful in the Coliseum.

Somewhere as that return was unfolding, USC's Jamil Muhammad was engaged with a blocker with his back to Branch when the San Jose State player noticed that their efforts were unnecessary.

"It was funny, the one he took to the house I had my back turned, but the guy I was blocking was just like, 'Oh, he gone,'" Muhammad shared after the game. "... That's why I turned around and I was like, 'Oh yeah, he out.' We both were watching it. He enjoyed it as much as I did."

But not as much as the Trojans fans who were possibly having Reggie Bush flashbacks watching Branch's symphonic blend of overwhelming speed, fluidity and field vision. (He was asked after the game about his fastest track times and said he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at an Under Armour camp and a 10.3-second 100 meters as a sophomore in high school, adding "I haven't ran it since.")

When SJSU punted to Branch 1 minute, 22 seconds later and the freshman phenom started juking and weaving his way through the Spartans yet again, the crowd oooohed with every missed tackle before he ultimately went down after an impressive 18-yard return.

No, Saturday night wasn't just a season opener against an overmatched opponent -- it was a revelation to all who only knew Branch from his recruiting ranking (the No. 7 overall national prospect in the 2023 class) or by word of mouth.

It was the start of something special.

"Zach is like that, for real. It's exciting watching him," Muhammad said. "We've had a lot of comparisons, a lot of debate in the locker room. To me, he reminds me of De'Anthony Thomas that played for Oregon years ago. A lot of guys say he reminds them of a young Tavon Austin. He's talented, man. It's wild. It's going to be scary, just to think he's only what, 18, I think. It's going to be wild to see him grow and continue to get better because he's definitely going to get better."

Branch didn't need any backflips this time to punctuate his performance, though he did borrow soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration, which the freshman receiver said he picked up while playing the FIFA video game.

And he mostly let the others do the talking for him, though head coach Lincoln Riley -- who usually doesn't have freshmen talk to the media (Raleek Brown didn't all of last season) -- surprisingly brought Branch to the postgame press conference.

"Yeah, hadn't done it much," Riley said of having a true freshman talk to reporters after his first game. "But ... felt like that he earned it."

Branch was deferential to his coaches and teammates in his comments. Again, his performance said plenty on its own.

"It was always a dream for me to be at a prestigious university and be around an elite staff and elite players, so all day they were juicing us up from morning all the way up until the game, and I was just real excited," Branch said. "Our coaches just told us to trust our instinct, trust our process and just go out there and execute. Once I touched that end zone, the crowd turned me up a little bit."

Did his debut match the way he had dreamed it?

"I didn't really have any expectations," he said. "Coach Riley and the rest of the staff just told me to go out there, don't try to do too much, execute your job and the rest will follow. I was blessed enough to get those opportunities and I just tried to capitalize off of them."

Branch finished with a team-high 4 catches for 58 yards, plus the 96 yards on kick return and 66 more on punts, including an earlier 35-yard return.

Branch gave USC a jolt when it needed it Saturday night, and that's fitting as it is the general effect he's had on the Trojans since arriving in January, his teammates said.

"He's always got a smile on his face, he's always upbeat and a lot of people feed off that, just him being his self," Washington said. "It's great to see a young guy come in and know what he's working for, know what he wants to do."

Said sixth-year senior center Justin Dedich: "That kid's energy is just always positive. Even me as an old guy sometimes -- it's not that I'm like negative, sometimes I may just have my head down zoning out. He's like, 'DeDe, you good?!' He's always checking me out and making sure I'm right. I just love that energy every day. It brings a smile to my face and that's just one of those things, it just shows on the field. It correlates -- his positive energy, his positive attitude -- and he plays like a beast."

With No. 6 USC the highest-ranked team playing on the limited Week 0 slate, Branch was the talk of the college football world last night.

The secret is out -- but, again, it was never going to stay one for long.

Branch was destined to be a star for the Trojans, and on Saturday night the Coliseum became his stage.

As for those locker room debates about who Branch reminds people of, Muhammad was asked if the freshman ever chimes in with his own thoughts.

"Nah, he just sits there and laughs at us," Muhammad said. "He's young. He's probably going to go home and play a game right now. I don't even think he knows what he did tonight, but I do for sure."