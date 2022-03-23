COLUMN: Lincoln Riley not interested in tempering lofty USC expectations
Lincoln Riley had just completed his first spring practice as USC head coach Tuesday, when he was asked if this team could realistically compete for a Pac-12 championship in his first year.
There were any number of ways for Riley to understandably not directly answer the question. Like merely reiterating that he's had all of two hours to coach his players on the field in a true practice setting — in shorts and helmets — and that it's a bit premature to try to project and extrapolate from there.
But that's not what he decided to do.
Well, he started to, but ultimately it seemed like it was not within him to let any doubt linger as to his intentions here.
"I mean, listen, I get everybody's got to ask their question. For us it's about just getting as good as we can right now. We understand that that's a journey,” Riley started. “But I will say this -- I'm not going to take any goal off the table. I said it Day 1, that's not why we came here. We expect to compete for and win championships every single year that we're here.
"I'll save you that question for the next 10-15 years. That's gonna be the same answer. That's just who we are as a staff, that's what we believe in and frankly that's what this program should be about. This is USC -- the expectation here should be to win championships every single year."
RELATED: WATCH: Lincoln Riley's full media session after practice Tuesday | Video interviews with QB Caleb Williams and a dozen other USC players and coaches | Notes from USC's first spring practice
It was as if he was at a booster club meeting in Anaheim playing to the wine-amplified applause of the crowd, telling the USC fans everything they want to hear. He probably doesn't think of it like this, but really, he is playing to a rapt audience every time he speaks now, as the eyes and ears of the Trojans fan base are back on the program in a way they haven't been in so long.
For that reason, Riley essentially has the commanding presence of one of those faith healers, projecting to their congregation that all is well again and the pain and limitations -- the sting of that 4-8 finish last fall, two losing seasons in the last four years overall -- have been wiped away just like that.
Except in this case there is actually substance and reason for even the most rational and logic-based observer to hear that quote — from this coach — and think ... "Well, maybe -- why not?"
"Lincoln (bleeping) Riley," a driver shouted from a car passing by Howard Jones Field near the end of practice Tuesday, echoing a refrain that has been adopted by reinvigorated USC football believers the last four months since the coach with a 55-10 career record, four Big 12 titles, three College Football Playoff appearances and two Heisman Trophy winners in five seasons left Oklahoma to come save their Trojans.
Not just the fans, though.
"He cares about culture and he's going to build it up for us," said redshirt senior center Brett Neilon, who's been through all of the struggles here the last four years. "He means business. When he walks in the room, everyone respects him. He's a pretty commanding presence."
Wide receiver Brenden Rice, who transferred in from Colorado, shared a similar sentiment.
"When I hopped in the [transfer] portal, I was still shaky about it -- I thought about going back to Colorado -- and the next thing you know I'm on the phone with Lincoln within the first 30 minutes, 15 minutes. I'm like, 'Wow, OK,'" Rice recalled. "... I was shocked. Next thing you know I'm on the phone with Lincoln, I'm like, 'Bro, I just talked to Lincoln Riley. Oh, yeah, I'm going to 'SC.'"
All that said, it has been just one practice for the Trojans. One unpadded, non-contact practice with a team that has turned over 36 of the 85 scholarship spots from last season -- and counting -- while reeling in 13 players from the transfer portal on top of the incoming recruiting class. Riley has already made it clear he expects USC "will take a large number of transfers again after spring."
The roster construction for this team isn't even done, let alone the much-referenced process of building -- or rebuilding -- the "culture," which might be the most uttered word around this program since Clay Helton was fired and Riley hired.
Neilon shared that Riley has brought in a "culture teacher" named Tim Kight, who has been described as a leadership consultant focused on teaching the systems or processes that lead to success. (Kight did a lot of work with Urban Meyer during his coaching career.)
"We've had a few team meetings and sessions with him just learning, talking about it, putting it on paper, and then as players we've got to believe it, put it in our heads and then move it to our hearts kind of and just really believe it and put it out on the field," Neilon said. "... We're going to do it through holding each other accountable, trusting each other and just building it off the field and on the field."
Sounds like an involved process, indeed.
Riley, meanwhile, has taken to pointing out how unusual this has been, overhauling the roster in this way -- from the remnants of the Trojans' 4-8 nadir to, hopefully very quickly if it’s up to him, the kind of team it takes to chase those goals he wants to once again be the perennial standard for this program.
To that point, earlier in the day Tuesday, Ole Miss coach/former USC coach/celebrated Twitter humorist Lane Kiffin tweeted out a photo of a shirt that read "Portal King" that had been given to him, tagged Riley and wrote "Think they meant to send this to you."
"I keep saying it, but it's true. By the time we kickoff our first game, this is going to be the most unique roster in the history of this school and one of the most unique rosters in the history of this sport because of just the way the roster's come together," Riley said again Tuesday. "So a challenge there for us to really bond. So we've gotta do that, we've gotta grow and establish our culture and identity. The other things are important, but that's going to be the most important."
How long that takes remains to be determined. Along with how long it takes new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and his staff to fix a defense that gave up more points per game last season (31.8) than any other team in USC history, and that essentially returns just three starters -- for better or worse.
So, yeah, there's a long way to go.
It's been one practice.
Kind of sounds like the opposite of the lines Helton would give when asking for more patience from a beleaguered fan base -- "Let's see at the end of the year. Let's see -- it's Game 2. It's Game 2," he said after a lopsided loss to Stanford last fall in what would prove to be his final game with the Trojans before being fired less than two days later.
In this case, it's worth remembering it's only Practice 1 of the Riley Era for the opposite reason -- for lending some perspective to the untamed expectations of a newly emboldened fan base.
But sure, it was easy to listen to quarterback Caleb Williams talk to local reporters for the first time after practice Tuesday and see the intangible leadership qualities that complement his very tangible physical skill set, to look around the practice field and see the depth of the talent-rich retooled receiving corps, the logjam of intriguing ball-carriers at the top of the running back depth chart, the fresh start and clean slate on the other side of the ball and at least think, well, "Why not?"
And not based on anything that actually happened in the practice, of which media were only allowed to watch the first 20 minutes or so. No, it was more symbolic — the next step in an ongoing transformation that has already restored some aura to the program.
The Trojans do still have a lot of work to do and a lot of questions to answer along the way in building this team, this roster and, yes, this culture -- whatever that entails or encompasses -- but there's also no reason to think this staff with that quarterback leading this loaded offense couldn't accelerate the program's return to the top of the conference if it all goes ideally. That’s still to be determined. (After all, we’re only one practice into this.)
But Riley has certainly earned a bevy of believers in that potential.
As much as anything, Tuesday was a chance for those in and around the program to celebrate the return of USC football -- literally and, in the minds of many, figuratively.
There’s no denying that there is an energy around the Trojans once again — or from where it originates.
"I’ve been waiting 100 days for this, man. This is what we do. The way the players are responding, the way the staff is coming together, it energizes me. It excites me," Riley said. "I was so ready for this day to be here, I can’t even describe it. It was a blast. I wish we could go out there and run it back right now."