Commitment Analysis: The impact of USC landing five-star CB Elbert Hill

For the second time in as many days, USC has added an elite top-100 prospect to its already loaded, top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. That's underselling it actually ... For the second time in as many days, USC has set off a resounding kaboom around college football with another massing recruiting win as the Trojans' already unmatched momentum this cycle somehow only seems to be growing stronger and stronger. Five-star cornerback Elbert Hill, out of Akron, Ohio, announced his commitment Friday, choosing USC over Ohio State and Oregon after visiting the Trojans last weekend -- the latest of several visits already this year and one that apparently sealed the deal for the No. 1-ranked cornerback, No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Ohio and No. 14 overall national prospect. Hill becomes USC's 26th overall commit in this class -- no other program has more than 14 -- as the Trojans continue to maintain a stranglehold atop the national team recruiting rankings. Hill is the highest-ranked of all those commits so far for the Trojans and the seventh top-100 commit along with four-star QB Jonas Williams (No. 24), four-star CB Brandon Lockhart (No. 33), four-star LB Xavier Griffin (No. 58), four-star OT Keenyi Pepe (No. 64, who committed to USC on Wednesday), four-star CB RJ Sermons (No. 93) and four-star DE Braeden Jones (No. 100). Let's take a closer look at what Hill's commitment means for USC ...

What it means for the Trojans ...

That's right, USC has three top-100 cornerbacks committed (and three of the top nine in the class) in Hill, Lockhart and Sermons along with fellow four-star CB Madden Riordan and three-star CB Josh Holland. Riordan is one in particular who could be used at safety or nickel as well, perhaps. In short, the Trojans have the best defensive back class in the country so far and they probably aren't finished yet. Hill was a top priority for USC even though the Trojans were already so flush at the position in this cycle. When many thought it would be hard to pull him away from the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes fresh off their national championship, USC only got more aggressive in its pursuit, getting Hill and his family out to campus several times in recent months. Now, if it holds, this will be a transformational class for the Trojans' secondary (not even counting what might still be to come). And it comes on the heels of another big DB class that is coming in this year in four-star cornerbacks Trestin Castro, three-stars James Johnson and Alex Graham and four-star safeties Kendarius Reddick and Stephen Miller.

Add in redshirt freshmen corners Marcelles Williams, Braylon Conley, Isaiah Rubin and safety Marquis Gallegos from the previous class and the Trojans will very soon have a full-fledged youth movement underway in the secondary after veterans Kamari Ramsey, Bishop Fitzgerald, DJ Harvey, DeCarlos Nicholson and Prophet Brown move on after this season. It should be an absolutely wide-open competition for all the aforementioned players mentioned, and at cornerback especially it's intriguing to think of the potential pairings that could emerge, like Hill and Lockhart, for years to come.

