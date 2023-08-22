While some fans grew discouraged when USC didn't win the recruiting sweepstakes for five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola (committed to Georgia), never made an aggressive-enough push to try to keep local four-star QB Elijan Brown (Stanford) at home and really never reset focus on any fresh targets in this class from there, Tuesday morning should have assuaged any concerns.

The Trojans woke up Tuesday to a commitment from 2026 QB Julian Lewis, out of Carrollton, Georgia, who while young likely would have ranked among the top prospects in this 2024 class.

And while Lewis hasn't come out and said it yet, there's a lot of buzz and expectation that he'll eventually reclassify into the 2025 class, giving the Trojans just one gap year between five-star QB recruits Malachi Nelson (on campus now) and Lewis. That also very likely served the Trojans well in securing Lewis' commitment, that they didn't have several blue-chip prospects stacked back to back to back.

In the end, this worked out just fine for USC and Lincoln Riley, and of course it did.

It was always unnecessary to have any apprehension about the future of the QB position here. The man has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and a runner-up in six years as a head coach -- an unmatched QB-coaching resume that will always make the Trojans a top destination for the most talented passers in the country.

And if it ever comes to it, there's also no doubt that Riley could have his pick from the transfer portal if need be.

Next year will be interesting, with Caleb Williams off to the NFL. Redshirt sophomore Miller Moss has done everything he can so far to position himself as a viable contender for the job in 2024, while Nelson will have had two springs, two fall camps and an entire fall to get ready to try to take the reins himself.

But also don't rule out the possibility that USC could be the preferred destination for the next Sam Hartman (former Wake Forest star QB who leveled up to Notre Dame this offseason) if Riley wants more depth, more competition or simply has any doubts about his other options.

QB (like wide receiver) will always be set for the Trojans as long as Riley is here, fear not.

Lewis is a major addition to the broader succession plan and a potential future multi-year starter.

For a closer look at his upside and the significance of his commitment, we turn it over to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.