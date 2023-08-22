Commitment Analysis: What QB Julian Lewis' commitment means for USC
While some fans grew discouraged when USC didn't win the recruiting sweepstakes for five-star 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola (committed to Georgia), never made an aggressive-enough push to try to keep local four-star QB Elijan Brown (Stanford) at home and really never reset focus on any fresh targets in this class from there, Tuesday morning should have assuaged any concerns.
The Trojans woke up Tuesday to a commitment from 2026 QB Julian Lewis, out of Carrollton, Georgia, who while young likely would have ranked among the top prospects in this 2024 class.
RELATED: Insight on QB Julian Lewis' USC commitment | Rivals Southeast analyst John Garcia Jr. breaks down Lewis' skill set and potential
And while Lewis hasn't come out and said it yet, there's a lot of buzz and expectation that he'll eventually reclassify into the 2025 class, giving the Trojans just one gap year between five-star QB recruits Malachi Nelson (on campus now) and Lewis. That also very likely served the Trojans well in securing Lewis' commitment, that they didn't have several blue-chip prospects stacked back to back to back.
In the end, this worked out just fine for USC and Lincoln Riley, and of course it did.
It was always unnecessary to have any apprehension about the future of the QB position here. The man has coached three Heisman Trophy winners and a runner-up in six years as a head coach -- an unmatched QB-coaching resume that will always make the Trojans a top destination for the most talented passers in the country.
And if it ever comes to it, there's also no doubt that Riley could have his pick from the transfer portal if need be.
Next year will be interesting, with Caleb Williams off to the NFL. Redshirt sophomore Miller Moss has done everything he can so far to position himself as a viable contender for the job in 2024, while Nelson will have had two springs, two fall camps and an entire fall to get ready to try to take the reins himself.
But also don't rule out the possibility that USC could be the preferred destination for the next Sam Hartman (former Wake Forest star QB who leveled up to Notre Dame this offseason) if Riley wants more depth, more competition or simply has any doubts about his other options.
QB (like wide receiver) will always be set for the Trojans as long as Riley is here, fear not.
Lewis is a major addition to the broader succession plan and a potential future multi-year starter.
For a closer look at his upside and the significance of his commitment, we turn it over to Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.
What was your overall reaction to seeing USC win this recruiting battle and get Lewis' commitment so early?
Gorney: "I very much dislike when people say 'as expected' in recruiting, but this was not a massive surprise USC being the winner here. I think once he visited and really sat down with Lincoln Riley and Lincoln kind of laid out how he envisions the offense with him, how friendly it is to quarterbacks and especially the history that Riley has with quarterbacks, I think that played a big part into it. One of the things that his father told me that really stood out was as they looked around the country they saw a lot of quarterback rooms with a lot of guys in them and there wasn't really a specific plan for each class. I think they found that at USC. If he were to reclassify as a '25, I would not be shocked if they just skipped '24 in terms of taking a quarterback because I think that's sort of the situation that Julian has talked about is he's not crazy about schools that would take a quarterback in the class before him. So I don't think it's much of a surprise that they really haven't gone after a quarterback in '24 all that hard and other schools have, whether it's Dylan Raiola at Georgia or Texas taking Trey Owens -- the in-state kid. I think that was really setting it up even more, if he were to reclassify as a '25, that USC is in a perfect spot here."
What has been the buzz about the reclassification potential and how physically ready is he to advance a year?
Gorney: "I think in terms of like on-field presence and how advanced he is as a quarterback, I don't think he'd have much of a problem going into the '25 class and reclassifying and being in the conversation for one of the top players in the country. He has such savvy and he is so steady on the field, and I think that really will stand out most about him. When Bryce Young got to Alabama, he wasn't -- and still isn't -- big or super thick or anything like that. I think Julian Lewis is very similar to that. Every ball he throws is precision, every ball he throws is pretty much right on the money. It's kind of uncanny to see him just be so comfortable so young.
"Other than Julian Sayin having just a crazy day at [the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat] where he was just on the money with everything, Julian Lewis was right there and that was him going into his sophomore year of high school against a bunch of would-be seniors. He's just very comfortable in himself, and I think the Lincoln Riley offense, how it has been run for years at Oklahoma and now at USC, is really just exactly perfect for what he's looking to do."
