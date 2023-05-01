Ohio State, Oklahoma and Washington were high on his list, but no coaching staff was more aggressive in its recruitment of Jordan than the hometown Trojans, and on Monday morning he announced his USC commitment .

He put up 83 receptions for 1,626 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior while vaulting his recruiting stock and getting on the radar of top programs around the country.

Xavier Jordan was one of the breakout stars from the 2024 recruiting class last fall, grabbing the attention of everyone who watched his highly-productive season at Los Angeles' Cathedral High School.

There is zero doubt that USC will always be loaded at wide receiver with Riley and Co. running the show.

Heck, the Trojans were consistently pumping out NFL WRs even during the struggles of the Clay Helton Era.

But now they're just stockpiling dynamic talent like a treasure chest.

After this coming season, Dorian Singer, Mario Williams, Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington could all have NFL decisions to consider. And even if all depart -- it's more likely at least one returns -- the Trojans will still be set at the position.

In 2023 five-star Zachariah Branch and 2022 five-star all-purpose back Raleek Brown, the Trojans have two elite talents to utilize in the slot. Of course, Branch can play just about anywhere with his speed, route-running and ability to make contested catches.

Michael Jackson III, who is a junior this season, can also work inside and outside and has oodles of untapped potential as he waits for his opportunity (he showed what he could do last year when given an expanded role vs. Cal, catching 5 passes for 115 yards and 2 TDS along with 19 rushing yards).

Kyron Hudson, who is also in his third year in the program, is another untapped talent who has always looked good when given an opportunity. He fits best on the outside, along with 2023 four-star Rivals100 WR Makai Lemon.

Fellow 2023 signee Ja'Kobi Lane is one of the few tall wideouts in the well and should have every chance to emerge on the outside in the coming years, while it's yet to be seen just how USC will utilize five-star 2023 addition Duce Robinson, be it at TE, WR or more likely a combination of the two.

So where does Jordan fit in? Asked earlier this spring what the USC coaches' plan is for him, he said he wanted to keep that a secret. At 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with quick change-of-direction abilities but also true field-stretching potential, he is another versatile chess piece who can plug in where most needed.

So even if USC loses its veteran receivers after this year and adds no transfers, Branch, Brown, Jackson, Hudson, Lane, Robinson and Jordan would make for one of the most talented units in the Big Ten in 2024 as is. But again, most likely one of those four veterans returns and it's also a safe bet that Riley and Co. will bring in the next Jordan Addison, Brenden Rice, Mario Williams, Dorian Singer, etc., from the transfer portal to further add to the group.

But the more and more the Trojans add to that young corps of pass-catching talent, the less pressing the need becomes for outside help.