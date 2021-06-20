Commitment breakdown: USC pulls off the upset, lands 4-star DB Jaeden Gould

Defensive back Jaeden Gould is a seasoned veteran of the recruiting trail because he started getting offers at such a young age. His lengthly offer sheet is one of the most impressive in his class but the Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic standout was able to narrow his list of options down to just two schools. After official visits to USC and Penn State, Gould surprised many by picking the Trojans over the Nittany Lions.

"It was about the opportunities that there are out there," Gould said. "It's kind of different for an East Coast kid going all the way out there but I feel like their team and staff is building a big time defense. Their staff is great. They have great defensive and offensive coaches. Coach Donte is one of the best coaches that there is in the game. I feel like going out there for a visit really helped my decision. Being able to do all those things in person, see all those people, and see all the opportunities that they have for me on and off the field was big.

"Coach Donte always being himself was really cool," he said. "He's been the same person since he first talked to me and offered me a year and a half ago. He's never changed and he's always been that same kind of down to earth guy. When it comes to the football aspect of it, he's definitely a great coach, a very knowledgeable coach. He tells you what he wants and then he tells you the reasoning behind it, which is a big thing that I'm looking for when it comes to somebody that's going to develop me.

"I wouldn't say NIL played a huge role because I would say I'm trying to go out there to play football but it's definitely something that's starting to come up now in 2021 and the future," said Gould. "I feel like Los Angeles is a second to none type of place when it comes to building your brand. As a football player, if you have success on the field, it's going to help you off the field, especially in that program and having that platform out there.

"I definitely feel like it's a great fit for me there," he said. "They have two junior corners that are projected to go in the top two or three rounds this year so most likely they'll both be gone and I feel like it's a good opportunity for me to come in and play early. The fact that it's the Pac 12, they play a lot of DBs because it's mainly a passing league so that gives you even more of an opportunity to get on the field quicker and earlier."