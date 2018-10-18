Five-star cornerback Chris Steele’s de-commitment Thursday came as a surprise to USC. Though his play had come under question of late, the Trojans still wanted him, even if they weren’t enamored with his talents. What his defection ultimately means is they're in the market for another cornerback commit. They had just added a third in Max Williams two weeks ago and three is the target number for what will be a full class.



The lost commitment, and don't expect Steele to return, means cornerback again becomes one of USC's biggest recruiting needs in the 2019 class.



The Trojans are set to lose four senior corners, including both their present starters, and unsuspectingly lost junior starter Jack Jones in the offseason and redshirt freshman Je’Quari Godfrey the week before the season opener. There will be little game experience at both outside spots and nickel returning for 2019.

While Steele’s decision comes early enough for USC to foster a quick connection and make a late push for another cornerback prospect, actually landing a third pledge won’t come easy. I’m told the lack of development from several recent USC cornerbacks hasn’t been lost on recruits.



Here's a look at the program's 2019 cornerback landscape as of now:

