Bru McCoy Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

MORE: Texas Tech fires Kliff Kingsbury | Recruits react to Larry Fedora's dismissal After a disappointing 5-7 season, there was some chatter that USC athletics director Lynn Swann would fire coach Clay Helton. Instead, on Sunday morning Swann released a statement of support for Helton and he will return as the Trojans’ coach next season. Here is a quick snippet of reaction from USC commits and top prospects upon hearing the Helton news.

McCoy's father, Horace: "Great relationship with coach Helton. With recruiting in full swing, it helps to have the continuity and consistency in knowing that coach Helton is still in the seat. So for us, it’s a good thing."

“I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to go to war with this man. I think this offseason for the whole program is huge to keep the team growing because they are considerably young. I see the future being bright.”

“That's great news.coach Helton was a big part of my decision to commit. I look forward to playing for coach Helton. I feel like we had a lot of injuries that hurt us. JT (Daniels) played well as a freshman. I think he will be more settled and confident going forward. So we're glad coach will be there.”

“I like coach Helton. He’s a good man and if he returns next season so be it. I’m OK with that. All due respect, I chose USC for the school itself, not the coach. And I think the team needs time to get back on top.”

“I’m excited and looking forward to coach Helton returning next season. I believe we will work hard to get USC back to the top. When you’re down the only way out is up.”

“I'm excited to see that he is staying. I wouldn’t say too much has to change just a down year for the team but can easily be fixed.”