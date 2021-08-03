Countdown to Camp: Assessing USC's quarterback picture and storylines

**This is the first of our detailed position by position breakdowns leading into the start of fall camp Friday. The rest will be accessible to premium subscribers only. Not subscribed? We have a FREE TRIAL available that will unlock premium access until USC's first game of the season, but you have to act fast as the deal expires on Aug. 5. Use promo code NEXTUP21 and this link.**

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis smiled at the question and deftly sidestepped it as if it were a charging defensive lineman. Does he go into this all-important third season as the Trojans starting quarterback expecting it to be his last at USC? "My mindset's to have a great year," Slovis said. "Obviously, I know it's a possibility, but that's to me like a million years away, so I'm not really thinking about it. I'm just focused on having a great year. Again, we'll see what happens when it happens." Indeed, Slovis' future still hinges significantly on what unfolds this season and how he performs under the increased scrutiny that will come in his third year as a starter, with NFL scouts and general managers evaluating and critiquing every game, every pivotal fourth quarter series, every big pass Right along with the USC fan base. Many early NFL mock drafts have Slovis projected as a first-round draft pick -- some as a very high first-round draft pick, like ESPN's Todd McShay, who slotted the Trojans QB No. 2 overall in his early 2022 mock. Slovis tries to keep his attention away from all that, but friends and family will send it to him nonetheless. "Obviously, they'll send me whatever stuff comes out. I think Todd McShay's came out and everyone was sending it to me. It's cool to see somebody that you saw on TV talk about you and have your name on their list, but at the end of the day it's just noise, it's just lists, and even with family members I was like, 'It doesn't mean anything. It's so far away, it doesn't really matter,'" Slovis said in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "Obviously, it's cool, but you've got to compartmentalize that and put it where it needs to be because at the end of the day it doesn't matter. I need to have a great year this year and focus on bringing the Trojans back to success. If that happens then that stuff will work itself out." RELATED: WATCH: One-on-one video interview with Kedon Slovis at Pac-12 Media Day | Kedon Slovis says he's throwing with more zip, talks NIL approach | USC Next Up series: The inside story on freshman QB Jaxson Dart's meteoric rise | USC Next Up series: The QB makeup, mindset that led Miller Moss to USC It's the answer one would expect from Slovis and everything he's supposed to say as the leader of the team, a role he's certainly grown into during his time in the program. At Pac-12 Media Day last week, junior wide receiver Drake London was asked to describe his QB in one word. "Mature beyond his years -- I would say maturity," London responded. That comment probably doesn't surprise anyone who has followed Slovis' rise from overlooked three-star prospect to poised freshman phenom to smoothly handling the first wave of criticism that came last season as he was judged against the high standards he had set. But another comment London made might be even more significant with regard to the season ahead. "Sometimes after throwing sessions my hands hurt because of the velocity that's coming off it -- he's really, really throwing it now," London said of his summer workouts with Slovis. "I have no question that he's going to hush the doubters this year and he's going to do better than any of his previous years. He finally got his arm dialed up, dialed in, got it healthy and he's throwing that thing with some oomph now."

That matched the self-scouting report Slovis had given to us earlier last month when he noted that a former high school teammate he throws with when he's back home in Arizona had said the same thing as London. '"He was like, 'Man, you're throwing it way harder now.' I was like, 'Yeah, but it doesn't hurt.' So that was the biggest thing," Slovis said. "I just wanted to get to a point where I could throw it like I always could, but just have it not hurt my arm and that's where I feel like I'm at. ... I was talking to [3DQB coach] John Beck after and he was like, 'Man, I'm excited for you to go into the season feeling in control of what you're doing.' So I'm really excited, it's so much more fun going out and spinning it like you normally can." That's what fans will be keyed in on, as USC opens fall camp Friday. It's no secret that at times last year Slovis wasn't always spinning it like he did during his breakout freshman season. Some of his passes fluttered uncharacteristically, his completion percentage dropped from 71.9 as a freshman to 67 percent last year and his touchdown-to-interception rate diminished as well from 30-9 over 12 games in 2019 to 17-7 in six games last year. Slovis acknowledged he had lost some confidence in his arm coming off the strained elbow from the 2019 Holiday Bowl and then not having a normal offseason, only one spring practice and a disrupted summer and preseason getting ready for that delayed 2020 campaign. He trained with 3DQB on his biomechanics this winter and summer, working on engaging his lower body better to take pressure off his arm, and he believes all of that is behind him now. This is also where we jump in to reiterate that despite everything in the previous two paragraphs, Slovis still ranked sixth in the country in passing yards per game (320.2) and led three wild comebacks against Arizona State, Arizona and UCLA, delivering big throws and consistent calm in the clutch time and time and time again. So if he can build on that without any of the hindrances he felt he had to overcome and play through last year, there's every reason to believe the best of Slovis could still be to come -- and that those lofty NFL draft projections might be within reach. That's kind of how USC coach Clay Helton summed it up ... "I was so happy when we got to play games last year because I know how it is to be a quarterback, and when you leave the building on March 15 and you don't re-enter it until July, you're coming off your freshman season and lose four months of time working your craft, chemistry with the wideouts, I was so nervous about not having a season for him. Because as a quarterback, it's devastating when you don't get a season of growth," Helton said. "So to be able to have six games, to have both success and some failures, be able to provide some late-game heroics, every one of those allows you to grow. "Now, what I'm so happy for him is we sit here and he had an eight-week strength and conditioning program that he was able to go through -- flexibility, mobility, hip strength, core strength, being able to have a true five-week cycle of spring training, an unbelievable summer camp and now a fall camp, he's such in a better place than entering last season. I see the confidence level -- you can always tell having played the position, coached the position -- it just oozes off you. I'm excited for him." As for Slovis' own expectations? "I think offensively just having it all come together," he said. "I think everyone's seen it in spurts at the end of the '19 season, at times last year, but man, I just want to see it happen all the time. And I think that's definitely a possibility. We have the playmakers, we have the weapons. I don't think we really have a shortcoming as an offense. I think we're pretty balanced this year. I like what we're doing up front, so again, it's just a matter of doing it week in, week out, playing consistently and if we do that I think we'll be in pretty great shape."

Key position battle

Obviously, it's the backup quarterback job, where freshmen Jaxson Dart and Miller Moss will continue to compete through August before the coaching staff makes any firm decisions. It's an important one too, as one of those true freshmen will be called upon if Slovis misses any snaps this fall -- aside from his two-game concussion absence in 2019, the Trojans have been fortunate that his other major injuries (the strained elbow in 2019 and the AC joint sprain in 2020) both came in the final game. But this season could pivot quickly if the Trojans have to go into a game with an untested true freshman QB taking snaps. Additionally, whoever is designated the No. 2 QB after fall camp would have the obvious advantage in positioning to succeed Slovis when he does move on to the NFL -- whether that's after this season or later. The consensus among reporters who were able to watch 10 of USC's 15 spring practices is that Dart came out with the early lead in that competition, but there's still 25 practices to go in August. "You use those 25 practices to see where you're best at in the moment. ... It's about where you are in the moment," Helton said. "I thought Kedon had a tremendous sense of urgency to be great [as a freshman]. I see that from Miller and Jaxson in this time period. How they treated the process in spring training. In the summer how they've led our groups when Kedon has had obligations. They've run a couple of the player-run practices, which has been a great experience for them. But it takes 25 practices to evaluate. That evaluation isn't over as you go through the season. Those guys will be battling for a while."



Key questions

-Will all those preseason comments about Slovis' increased velocity and arm comfort manifest on the field in way they didn't in the spring, when he threw a few more interceptions than one would like to see from a third-year starter? Slovis has told us he was holding back a little the first few weeks of spring, so we've not put much weight on those results, but fall camp will be a telling gauge for the junior QB. -How ready by the end of camp will either Dart or Moss be to step in should they be called upon this fall? That's really it. USC should feel very good overall about the QB position heading into camp.

Projected depth chart

1. Kedon Slovis, junior (*returning starter) 2A. Jaxson Dart, freshman 2B. Miller Moss, freshman *Veteran QB Mo Hasan, a former walk-on put on scholarship this year, is recovering from a torn ACL sustained in April and will miss the season.

Position strength (on a 1-10 scale)