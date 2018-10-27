San Clemente High School football coach Jaime Ortiz reached out to his former quarterback Jack Sears earlier this week to ask him how his midterms are going.

"'Not a whole lot of time to study,' he said," Ortiz relayed Friday.

No, Sears has likely spent most of the last week prepping for the biggest test of his football career as he's set to make his USC debut Saturday, taking the place of starting quarterback JT Daniels, who had been trying to work through the concussion protocol.

Sears, who was relegated to third on the depth chart coming out of fall camp, now takes the reins of the Trojans' erratic offense as USC (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in the Coliseum.

Not only did Daniels sustain a concussion in the loss last week at Arizona, but backup QB Matt Fink broke several ribs while taking over in the fourth quarter.

So the Trojans now turn to Sears, a redshirt-freshman with a big arm and mobility -- but no experience whatsoever.

Sears talked earlier this week about his decision not to seek a transfer this fall after the depth chart was decided, and Ortiz reflected back on his conversations with the QB at that time.

"I think he's ready. Thats one of the reasons that he stayed there," Ortiz said. "I think a lot of times guys get relegated to third-string and you're starting a freshman, guys are ready to jump ship and take off. For Jack, he was going to stay the course and be ready to if called upon. Same as when Sam [Darnold] got back-up to Max Browne."

Ortiz also coached Darnold, the former USC star QB and now New York Jets starter, in high school, and while talking about Sears on Friday he'd make a couple comparisons between the two quarterbacks.

That's a tough bar to set, but USC fans don't need Sears to be Darnold on Saturday -- they just need him to get the offense moving after the Trojans bottomed out with 205 yards in a 41-28 loss at Utah last week.

While Sears hasn't received many reps in practice as the third QB and he struggled with his decisiveness and decision-making in the preseason quarterback competition -- one of the areas where Daniels stood out relative to the other challengers -- Ortiz thinks one of Sears' best qualities may not always show through on the practice field.

"I think the one thing that kind of sticks out with him and also Sam, I know there's a little frustration on both those guys' part during spring and during summer. Coaches tend to have a quick whistle around a quarterback, and once you get him in the game and allow him to make plays with his feet, I think that's one thing he can do," Ortiz said. "It's no different with Sam. Once they get outside the pocket they have the ability to make plays. For me, it's the ability to make something out of nothing at times, and he definitely has the ability to do that."

Sears, a 4-star prospect ranked the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the 2017 recruiting class, passed for 2,602 yards, 37 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 1,135 yards and 9 TDs as a senior for San Clemente, leading the team to the CIF State 1-A championship.

"He's a leader, he's a competitor and he's a winner when it's all said and done," Ortiz said.

Sears will get his chance to prove himself in a Trojans uniform on Saturday, even if it's most likely just a one-game spot start.

The coaching staff has said it looked back on the tape from August to see what Sears was most comfortable with while trying to put together a simplified game plan for the QB's debut.

If Daniels is not available at all, the Trojans will also have to be careful what they expose Sears to, as their next option at QB is walk-on Holden Thomas.

But, quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said, "I can promise you, we're not going to go out there and play scared. At the end of the day, we've got to go out there and win a football game."