Countdown to Kickoff: Arizona State vs. USC
San Clemente High School football coach Jaime Ortiz reached out to his former quarterback Jack Sears earlier this week to ask him how his midterms are going.
"'Not a whole lot of time to study,' he said," Ortiz relayed Friday.
No, Sears has likely spent most of the last week prepping for the biggest test of his football career as he's set to make his USC debut Saturday, taking the place of starting quarterback JT Daniels, who had been trying to work through the concussion protocol.
Sears, who was relegated to third on the depth chart coming out of fall camp, now takes the reins of the Trojans' erratic offense as USC (4-3, 3-2 Pac-12) hosts Arizona State (3-4, 1-3) on Saturday in the Coliseum.
Not only did Daniels sustain a concussion in the loss last week at Arizona, but backup QB Matt Fink broke several ribs while taking over in the fourth quarter.
So the Trojans now turn to Sears, a redshirt-freshman with a big arm and mobility -- but no experience whatsoever.
Sears talked earlier this week about his decision not to seek a transfer this fall after the depth chart was decided, and Ortiz reflected back on his conversations with the QB at that time.
"I think he's ready. Thats one of the reasons that he stayed there," Ortiz said. "I think a lot of times guys get relegated to third-string and you're starting a freshman, guys are ready to jump ship and take off. For Jack, he was going to stay the course and be ready to if called upon. Same as when Sam [Darnold] got back-up to Max Browne."
Ortiz also coached Darnold, the former USC star QB and now New York Jets starter, in high school, and while talking about Sears on Friday he'd make a couple comparisons between the two quarterbacks.
That's a tough bar to set, but USC fans don't need Sears to be Darnold on Saturday -- they just need him to get the offense moving after the Trojans bottomed out with 205 yards in a 41-28 loss at Utah last week.
While Sears hasn't received many reps in practice as the third QB and he struggled with his decisiveness and decision-making in the preseason quarterback competition -- one of the areas where Daniels stood out relative to the other challengers -- Ortiz thinks one of Sears' best qualities may not always show through on the practice field.
"I think the one thing that kind of sticks out with him and also Sam, I know there's a little frustration on both those guys' part during spring and during summer. Coaches tend to have a quick whistle around a quarterback, and once you get him in the game and allow him to make plays with his feet, I think that's one thing he can do," Ortiz said. "It's no different with Sam. Once they get outside the pocket they have the ability to make plays. For me, it's the ability to make something out of nothing at times, and he definitely has the ability to do that."
Sears, a 4-star prospect ranked the No. 6 dual-threat QB in the 2017 recruiting class, passed for 2,602 yards, 37 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 1,135 yards and 9 TDs as a senior for San Clemente, leading the team to the CIF State 1-A championship.
"He's a leader, he's a competitor and he's a winner when it's all said and done," Ortiz said.
Sears will get his chance to prove himself in a Trojans uniform on Saturday, even if it's most likely just a one-game spot start.
The coaching staff has said it looked back on the tape from August to see what Sears was most comfortable with while trying to put together a simplified game plan for the QB's debut.
If Daniels is not available at all, the Trojans will also have to be careful what they expose Sears to, as their next option at QB is walk-on Holden Thomas.
But, quarterbacks coach Bryan Ellis said, "I can promise you, we're not going to go out there and play scared. At the end of the day, we've got to go out there and win a football game."
Game info
When: 12:30 PT Saturday
Where: Los Angeles Coliseum
TV: ABC/ESPN2 with Adam Amin, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich
Line: USC -3
Matchup history/stats
USC leads the all-time series with Arizona State, 21-12, not including a 2005 victory later vacated due to NCAA penalty. The Trojans have won the past three meetings all by lopsided margins -- 42-14 in 2015, 41-20 in 2016 and 48-17 last year.
USC is 19-0 in the Coliseum under coach Clay Helton.
USC offense: Total offense (356.1 YPG, 104th nationally)/Scoring offense (26.0 PPG, T-86th)
USC defense: Total defense (387.4 YPG/T-65th)/Scoring defense (27.4 PPG, T-71st)
Arizona offene: Total offense (419.1 YPG, 57th)/Scoring offense (27.4 PPG, T-77th)
Arizona defense: Total defense (381.1 YPG, 61st)/Scoring defense (20.8 PPG, 32nd)
Quarterback spotlight
USC redshirt-freshman Jack Sears: Making his college debut.
USC coach Clay Helton said: "Jack's put the investment in. There's no question in my mind he'll do the job if called upon."
USC QBs coach Bryan Ellis said: "He's got the talent. I've got no doubt in my mind we can win a football game with Jack Sears. ... I don't think the plan's going to change a whole lot."
Arizona redshirt-senior Manny Wilkins: 146/231 passing (63.2 percent) for 1,799 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT, 198 rushing yards, 3 TD
Top playmakers
Wide receiver Michael Pittman is coming off his two bests games with 155 yards and 2 TDs against Colorado and 107 yards and a score against Utah. For the season, he has 21 catches for 471 yards and 4 TDs.
Amon-Ra St. Brown (29-427-2) and Tyler Vaughns (30-331-2) combined for just 2 catches and 1 yards (all by Vaughns) last week at Utah and will look to get back on track.
Speaking of trying to get on track, the USC rushing attack continues to be unreliable. Aca'Cedric Ware (60 carries or 358 yards and 3 TDs) missed most of the Utah game with a shoulder injury, but he has looked on track to play this week. The Trojans need more from him, Stephen Carr (71-319-1) and Vavae Malepeai (41-204-7) in some combination.
For Arizona State, Eno Benjamin is averaging 107.6 rushing yards per game while totaling 753 yards and 7 TDs on 5.5 yards per carry.
N'Keal Harry is considered one of the top wide receivers in the country and comes in with a team-high 42 catches for 572 yards and 5 TDs.
Defensive players to watch
USC will be missing middle linebacker Cameron Smith for a third straight game (he played very briefly last week) as he deals with hamstring and knee injuries.
That means another start for impressive freshman Palaie Gaoteote, who has 20 tackles and 3 tackles for loss over the last two games.
USC is also without top pass rusher Porter Gustin (broken ankle) for the rest of the season. Christian Rector had 3.5 TFLs and 2 sacks last week while taking on a more prominent role in the pass rush, but he also left more plays on the field due to missed tackles. He's a key for the Trojans.
Without Smith on the field, fellow inside linebacker John Houston has taken on the responsibility of directing communications for the defense and he's coming off his best game of the season (15 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble against Utah).
It will be interesting to see if Arizona State tries to attack senior cornerback Isaiah Langley, who is coming off a rough outing against Utah and has been a focal point for a couple opposing offenses now. Fellow senior corner Iman "Biggie" Marshall continues to have a nice season on the other side.
For Arizona State, redshirt-senior safety Jalen Harvey leads the team with 56 tackles while freshman linebacker Merlin Robertson, a local product from Gardena, Calif., has 46 stops, 6 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.
Chase Lucas, a second-year starter, has been solid at cornerback with 31 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, a sack, 1 interception and 3 pass breakups.
Key stat
Arizona State leads the Pac-12 and ranks 10th nationally with 8.3 tackles for loss per game.
With a new quarterback making his first career start for USC, it will be key for the Trojans' offensive line to give him time to operate against an aggressive defensive front. That battle could set the tone for the game.
Scouting report
USC head coach Clay Helton:
"I had the opportunity to watch a lot of the Arizona State tape, and I've been very impressed by Coach Edwards' squad. Don't be fooled by the record. I tell you what, they are impressive when they went up to Washington and played Washington there, against Colorado at Colorado and against Stanford last week, losing three really tight games right there at the end.
"Offensively, we've known Manny Wilkins for a long time. Have always had a lot of respect for his athletic ability as well as his arm talent. He reminds you a lot of the guy we just played in [Utah's Tyler] Huntley, his ability to escape and create is impressive. They're also using him in the quarterback-driven run game, which they're doing a nice job with. So it's going to be very, very important to get the quarterback down this week, something that we need to improve on off of last week. Hopefully we can do what we did last week and get the quarterback off his spot. You know, that's one of the areas, if you let Manny have a lot of time he can dice you and he does a really nice job.
"I've been impressed with their back Benjamin. I think he's an extremely physical back in between the tackles, does a great job of making the first man miss and he does a great job with some of his spin moves. And then they've got a big wideout in N'Keal Harry that's one of the best in the country, reminds you a lot of Laviska [Shenault] from Colorado -- that physical type receiver that in one-on-one matchups just fights you for the ball.
"Defensively, they're a pressure bunch. They're a bunch that wants to bring five guys each and every time, a tone of zone pressures, trying to disguise coverages and have been doing a really nice job of it, holding teams to 21 points a game. ... The movement has created a lot of penetration -- 19 sacks on the year, 58 tackles for loss -- so they're doing a good job of being aggressive rushing five and trying to fool you with different pressures."
