Suddenly and perhaps a bit improbably, the path is clearing for USC to potentially sneak back into the Pac-12 title game. While the Trojans (5-4, 4-3 Pac-12) have had their stumbles this fall, so too has the rest of the South division. USC entered the day as one of four teams tied atop the standings with three conference losses, along with Utah, Arizona and Arizona State. The Utes just lost their starting quarterback and running back for the season, though, and Arizona State has a tough road game at Oregon next week. The Sun Devils control their destiny if they can keep winning, but in the meantime, the Trojans remain very much in it. As long as they take care of business, that is -- continuing Saturday with a Homecoming showdown against Cal (5-4, 2-4). 'We briefly [discussed] it on Monday," coach Clay Helton said of the standings. "I always alert them where everybody's at, then we put it away and go on to the week and focus on the week. But the kids know. We've got two Pac-12 games left and both are critical. Just treat it like we did last week. "We focused so hard on Oregon State last week, we're doing the same thing on Cal. It was a really good week of preparation. Kids have brought great energy and great juice and great work ethic. Hopefully it pays off Saturday." USC is looking to prove the improvements it showed on offense last week in a 38-21 win at Oregon State -- a performance that included 332 rushing yards -- can carry over against a much better defensive opponent. Cal, meanwhile, looks to be playing its best football on that side of the ball of late. In their last three games, the Golden Bears -- led by former USC defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox -- have beaten Oregon State 49-7, won 12-10 over Washington and lost a competitive 19-13 clash at No. 8 Washington State. "Really impressed with what Coach Wilcox has put together with his football team," Helton said. "You look at the last two weeks especially and their team's playing at an extremely high level." Indeed, this game will reveal a lot about the Trojans -- not to mention their Pac-12 title hopes.

When: 7:30 p.m. PT Saturday Where: Los Angeles Coliseum TV: ESPN with Adam Amin, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich on the call.

USC leads the all-time series with Cal, 69-30-5, not including a 2005 victory that was later vacated due to NCAA penalty. The Trojans have won eight straight games over the Golden Bears. USC is 63-26-4 in its homecoming games (minus the one vacated win). Total offense/scoring offense USC: 380.2 YPG (84th nationally)/ 28.3 PPG (T-74th) Cal: 381.3 YPG (83rd)/23.6 PPG (T-106th) Total defense/scoring defense USC: 388.1 YPG (58th)/27.9 PPG (74th) Cal: 323.2 YPG (19th)/21.9 PPG (31st)

USC quarterback JT Daniels has had an up-and-down freshman season. Jeffrey Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback spotlight

USC freshman JT Daniels: 138-of-244 passing for 1,806 yards, 9 TD, 7 INT Clay Helton said: "He can handle adversity and keep poised about it and not get overemotional and not get frustrated. He's a guy that I've really appreciated because he's taken it one week at a time -- whether things went good, whether things went bad, he kind of clears his slate. He's kind of like a coach, to be honest with you. ... That's probably the biggest thing that he's showed me is whether things are good or bad he's able to clear the slate and move on." Cal redshirt-freshman Chase Garbers: 97-of-150 passing for 1,007 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 273 yards Cal redshirt-sophomore Brandon McIlwain: 80-of-129 passing for 763 yards, 2 TD, 8 INT, 402 rushing yards, 4 TDs Helton said: "Kind of trying to find their way at quarterback right now, and it's two different style of quarterbacks so we have to prepare for both because both of them have played in each game. Mcilwaine, you know, obviously a great athlete who is a dynamic runner. It's almost like having a running back back there. And Garber, you have a very good thrower and a kid that can make all the throws on the field. So kind of have to focus on who's in the game and dictate our calls off of that."

Running back Patrick Laird has been the bright spot for the Cal offense, rushing for 700 yards and 5 touchdowns. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY Sports

Top playmakers

USC is without its top playmaker Saturday as wide receiver Michael Pittman (27 catches for 561 yards and 6 TDs) deals with a bone bruise to his shoulder. That should mean even more targets for freshman standout Amon-Ra St. Brown (38-505-2) as he starts on the outside opposite Tyler Vaughns (37-444-3). Freshman Devon Williams, who broke out last week with 3 catches for 77 yards and a TD, will also be involved again. The Trojans will also be without running back Stephen Carr (33 carries for 384 yards and 2 TDs), who is likely to miss the rest of the season with a high-ankle sprain. That just means more work for leading rusher Aca'Cedric Ware (90-627-6), who is coming off a 205-yard, 3-TD performance last week at Oregon State, and Vavae Malepeai (61-356-7). For Cal, redshirt-senior running back Patrick Laird has been the one constant for the offense, rushing for 700 yards and 5 TDs on 4.4 yards per carry while also catching 38 passes for 251 yards and 3 scores. The Golden Bears don't have an established big-play threat at wide receiver with no player averaging more than 11.7 yards per reception. Their passing attack has struggled all fall, but look for the non-Laird targets to be spread around between Vic Wharton III (40 catches for 394 yards, 0 TDs, Kanawai Noa (28-326-2) -- if healthy after missing the last game -- and Moe Ways (22-247-0).



Christian Rector (89) has 7.5 tackles for loss over the last three games. Troy Wayrynen/USA TODAY sports

Defensive players to watch

The storyline of the week for USC has been the status of senior cornerback Iman "Biggie" Marshall, who is trending toward playing after sustaining a sprained ankle/foot last weekend. Marshall has been one of the top corners in the conference and beyond. According to Pro Football Focus, he's second nationally in receiving yards allowed per coverage snap at 0.44. USC is also supposed to have freshman cornerback Olaijah Griffin available, and it will be interesting to see if he steals playing time from struggling senior Isaiah Langley (assuming Marshall is active). The Trojans have some stability back in the middle of their defense with the return of linebacker Cameron Smith (52 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups) last week, but the secondary remains patchwork with nickel Ajene Harris remaining at safety as an injury replacement and senior Jonathan Lockett stepping into a bigger role at nickel. Up front, Christian Rector is coming on strong as a pass rusher and is up to 8.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks. Cal, meanwhile, has some eye-popping tackle stats on defense with inside linebackers Jordan Kunaszyk (103 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 forced fumbles) and Evan Weaver (95 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 6 pass break-ups, 2 interceptions) leading the way. Safety Ashtyn Davis has also been a key playmaker for that stout Golden Bears defense, racking up 41 tackles, 2 interceptions and 3 pass breakups. Cornerback Camryn Bynum (27 tackles, 2 interceptions, 7 pass break-ups) has also had a nice season.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox is a former USC defensive coordinator. James Snook/USA TODAY Sports

Key stat

Cal held No. 8 Washington State to a season-low 19 points last week on the road in a competitive loss. The Cougars' previous season-low for scoring was 28 point. The previous week the Golden Bears held Washington to a season-low 10 points in a 12-10 win.

Scouting report

Clay Helton on the Cal defense: "Obviously defensively, one of the top 20 defenses in the country right now, and I've always thought that good defenses are built down the middle. You look at Chris Palmer, you look at Evan Weaver and you look at Ashtyn Davis -- that nose, that mike [linebacker] and that free safety [are] three of the top players in our conference right now. And it's no wonder you look up and they're one of the better defenses in our conference." Helton on the Cal offense: "I'm a big fan of Patrick Laird. I think he's as blue-collar a runner as there is in our league, and they're doing a really nice job of targeting him out of the backfield. He's already been targeted over 40 times this season coming out of the backfield, so kind of a dual-threat guy both as a runner and as a receiver."

